Crypto Asset Rating Inc awarded the trademark of 'Trusted Source for Untrusted Network'

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crypto Asset Rating Inc is pleased to announce that they have been awarded the trademark of 'Trusted Source for Untrusted Network' from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark signifies the company's vision of bringing transparency to the crypto market by implementing an ethical and transparent process of rating crypto assets.Crypto Asset Rating has created a revolutionary proprietary rating system to rate crypto assets to bring transparency to the whole process. The intention behind designing a comprehensive rating framework for the crypto assets is to help people understand the long-term viability, credibility of a crypto asset, and an independent and unbiased rating.Investors who are jumping ship to these brave new worlds of the crypto market lack the resources and expertise to assess crypto assets. There is no trusted intermediary or due diligence of offering. The crypto assets are high-risk propositions for investors as there is no trusted publicly available information. Crypto Asset Rating, Inc come into play as one of the first non-partisan authority in the crypto rating industry. The company has developed a robust rating engine where both the internal Analyst and external analyst contribute their analysis of crypto assets. The final rating committee does a rigorous review on the well-defined rating grid, starting with AAA as investment grade to D. The approved rating is published on the Crypto Asset Rating website. This evaluation process ensures that the rating is independent and unbiased.The rating process includes in-depth research of assets. It considers all the financial, business, legal, and technical factors, which will give investors a perfect estimation of risk.The Fintech firm helps investors identify suitable investment opportunities and helps in understanding the credibility of different products by using Crypto Asset Rating’s powerful risk analysis. It considers all the major qualitative and quantitative factors and helps investors assess the risk related to that particular asset.Crypto Asset Rating has become a trusted source for investors worldwide with a robust and proprietary rating framework.About Crypto Asset Rating IncCrypto Asset Rating Inc, driven to plug the gaps in the crypto market and bridge the governance institutions with the existing and new thought leaders of the crypto industry.Crypto Asset Rating Inc believes in solving the FinTech Industry key challenges. Our Independent Structured Rating Platform comprehensively rates crypto assets for Institutional and Retail Clients. The company developed a custom rating algorithm to conduct an exhaustive multi-layered evaluation covering four distinct risk buckets—business, financial, legal, and technology.Crypto Asset Rating Inc's product network includes one of the transcendent and innovative products in the crypto industry - Tokenization Asset Platform (TAP) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) tokenization platform that offers the process of creating, issuing, managing, and converting an asset to digital securities. TAP does this by leveraging tokenization technology to fractionalize ownership of Equities, Bonds, Shares, and Commercial/Residential Real Estate. Issuers and private investors have early liquidity options through the issuance and tradability of asset-backed digital securities on the Tokenization Asset Platform. Crypto Business World - The Company's quality media platform for all updates in the crypto market. It integrates in-house and external content to deliver subject matter across all platforms—news and articles, videos and podcasts, analysis reports, and press releases.Keeping the FinTech world's prospects in the upcoming years, Crypto Asset Rating Inc has isolated planning to develop other fintech products and services like Crypto Index, Exchange rating, Sovereign Rating, ETF rating: that procures revenue potential.

