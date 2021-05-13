Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan condemns killing of an aid worker in Budi, Eastern Equatoria

The Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Alain Noudéhou, has condemned the killing of an aid worker in Budi, Eastern Equatoria, and called for authorities and communities to ensure that humanitarian personnel can move safely along roads and deliver assistance to the most vulnerable people.

On 12 May, an aid worker was killed when criminals fired at a clearly marked humanitarian vehicle. The vehicle was part of a team of international non-governmental organizations and South Sudanese government health workers traveling to a health facility. The team was driving from Chukudum to Kapoeta in Budi County in an area that has seen several roadside ambushes this year.

 “I am shocked by this violent act and send my condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased. The roads are a vital connection between humanitarian organizations and communities in need, and we must be able to move safely across the country without fear,” Mr. Noudéhou said and added: “I call on the Government to strengthen law enforcement along these roads.”

This is the first aid worker killed in South Sudan in 2021. In 2020, nine aid workers were killed.

