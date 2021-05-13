BluSky Restoration Announces Formal “BluSky Quality Assurance Promise”
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC., a leading national property restoration company, today announced the BluSky Quality Assurance Pledge (BQAP), a multi-part commitment to customers and their communities, which formalizes the company’s long-standing commitment to excellence across all of its operations and articulates the rigorous requirements its trade partners and subcontractors must meet.
As part of the BQAP, BluSky will expand its existing oversight programs to ensure that its trade partners pass a stringent vetting process, are keeping their workers safe, and are paying them fairly, accurately, and on time.
Included in the vetting process are a series of reference and safety checks, verification of insurance and licensing requirements, and compliance with all federal and state laws and regulations. Trade partners and labor providers will annually receive Quality Assurance Certification from the firm.
“Implementing the initiatives and standards in the BluSky Quality Assurance Pledge takes our commitment to quality workmanship, safe job sites, and operational excellence one step further,” Kent Stemper, BluSky CEO, said. “We hope our trade partners will wear their certification as a badge of honor. Indeed, this program enables us to continue to drive industry-leading performance and build deeper relationships with our trade partners and our customers.”
Led by BluSky chief operating officer Mike Erekson, the BQAP’s key elements include:
Audits to ensure workforces are being paid fairly, accurately, and on time
Job site checks performed by various BluSky management
Ongoing review by BluSky Risk Management to ensure OSHA, EPA, and all other regulatory checks are performed with independent verification of trade partner references
Constant evaluation of trade partners to ensure suitability for specific projects
Annual Quality Assurance certification of BluSky trade partners and labor providers
“This is our pledge to fulfill the responsibilities we have to our industry and the communities we serve. We take pride in the standard the BluSky Quality Assurance Pledge sets,” Erekson said.
About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC
Denver, Colorado-based BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing provider for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. BluSky has merged with four restoration firms in the past three years and has grown its national presence, with over 800 employees in 36 locations throughout the United States. For more information about the BQAP, please visit BluSky Quality Assurance Pledge. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.
