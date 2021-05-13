When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 10, 2021 FDA Publish Date: May 13, 2021 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Presence of Methanol (Wood Alcohol), Benzene and Acetaldehyde Company Name: Scentsational Soaps & Candles, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Scentsational Soaps & Candles, Inc., has voluntarily expanded its April 27 recall of scented Hand Sanitizers to include three lots of Goose Creek HAND SANITIZER (NDC 75078-004) + Aloe and one lot of COCO TKO HAND SANITIZER in 3.38 and 3.4 fluid ounce spray bottles, respectively, to the consumer level. These products are listed in the table below. These products are being recalled after testing conducted by our firm revealed the presence of methanol (wood alcohol), benzene, and acetaldehyde. These products were sold on the Internet and distributed nationwide in the USA by Goose Creek Candles, LLC and Coconut Stand.

Risk Statement: Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest the products and adolescents and adults who drink the products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute are most at risk for methanol poisoning. Exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral, and skin. There is a reasonable probability that benzene present at levels above the maximum daily exposure recommendations can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. Additionally, animal studies have shown that acetaldehyde can possibly cause cancer in humans. To date, the company has not received any reports of adverse reactions related to this recall.

These products are used as hand sanitizers and marketed to help decrease bacteria on the skin when soap and water are not available. The affected bottles of hand sanitizer include a five-digit lot code printed on the bottle near the base. The products can be identified by the label, scent, and lot code provided in the table at the end of this release. Photos are also provided at www.scentsational-products.com.

Scentsational Soaps & Candles, Inc. has notified its direct customers by telephone with confirmatory email and asked that they remove the recalled products from commerce immediately if they still had any in inventory.

Consumers, distributors, and retailers that have the hand sanitizers which are being recalled should stop using, distributing and/or selling them and return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact our Customer Support Desk, 1-855- 5548050, M-F, during business hours 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“We have discontinued all hand sanitizer production,” said Steve Morrison of Scentsational Soaps & Candles, Inc. “We work hard every day to carefully procure the highest quality ingredients, and we sincerely regret any inconvenience this recall may cause.”

May 10 2021, Nationwide Hand Sanitizer Spray Recall Voluntarily Initiated by Scentsational Soaps and Candles, Inc.

Label Scent Size UPC or NDC LOT # on the side of the bottle near base Retailer and States shipped on 9/22/20 Goose Creek HAND SANITZER + Aloe Goose Blueberry Limeade Anti-Bacterial Spray 3.38 fl oz. (100 ml) NO UPC 20258 36 cases shipped on 9/22/20 to KY Goose Creek HAND SANITIZER + Aloe Limoncello Anti-Bacterial Spray 3.38 fl oz. (100 ml) NO UPC 20258 36 cases shipped on 9/22/20 to KY Goose Creek HAND SANITIZER + Aloe Goose Beach Dreams Anti-Bacterial Spray 3.38 fl oz. (100 ml) No UPC 20258 36 cases shipped on 9/22/20 to KY Goose Creek HAND SANITIZER + Aloe Goose Grape Soda Anti-Bacterial Spray 3.38 fl oz. (100 ml) No UPC 20258 36 cases shipped on 9/22/20 to KY Goose Creek HAND SANITIZER + Aloe Goose Champagne Bubbles Anti-Bacterial Spray 3.38 fl oz. (100 ml) No UPC 20258 36 cases shipped on 9/22/20 to KY Goose Creek HAND SANITIZER + Aloe Goose Dragonfruit Splash Anti-Bacterial Spray 3.38 fl oz. (100 ml) No UPC 20258 36 cases shipped on 9/22/20 to KY Goose Creek HAND SANITIZER + Aloe Goose Marshmallows Anti-Bacterial Spray 3.38 fl oz. (100 ml) No UPC 20258 36 cases shipped on 9/22/20 to KY Goose Creek HAND SANITIZER + Aloe Goose Melon Picnic Anti-Bacterial Spray 3.38 fl oz. (100 ml) No UPC 20259 35 cases shipped on 9/22/20 to KY Goose Creek HAND SANITIZER + Aloe Goose Optimistic Vibes Anti-Bacterial Spray 3.38 fl oz. (100 ml) No UPC 20259 36 cases shipped on 9/22/20 to KY Goose Creek HAND SANITIZER + Aloe Goose Red White and Blue Anti-Bacterial Spray 3.38 fl oz. (100 ml) No UPC 20259 42 cases shipped on 9/22/20 to KY Goose Creek HAND SANITIZER + Aloe Goose Watermelon Lemonade Anti-Bacterial Spray 3.38 fl oz. (100 ml) No UPC 20259 35 cases shipped on 9/22/20 to KY Goose Creek HAND SANITIZER + Aloe Goose Tropical Daydream Anti-Bacterial Spray 3.38 fl oz. (100 ml) No UPC 20260 36 cases shipped on 9/22/20 to KY COCO TKO HAND SANITIZER Coconut Stand 3.4 fl oz. (100.55 ml) No UPC 20260 14 cases shipped on 9/16/20 to FL

