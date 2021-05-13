Ninja Focus Supports Parents with Free Content in Response to COVID-19 Crisis in India
Mindfulness app offers popular content to help children and families
I am heartbroken by the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in India. It's sad to see the tragedy unfold every day in India where I grew up with my family.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As India struggles with a second wave of COVID-19 cases, Ninja Focus, a Scottsdale based mental well-being and mindfulness platform for children, has created a custom playlist with free content as a gesture of solidarity to help families during this difficult and stressful period.
“I am heartbroken by the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in India. It's sad to see the tragedy unfold every day in India where I grew up with my family,” said Praveen Mamnani, co-founder and CEO of Ninja Focus. “Not only is the second wave impacting the country, but it is also reaching families in our local neighborhoods who have friends and relatives in India. We hope this small gesture can provide some relief to those who are struggling.”
During this time, children may be confused and stressed at the circumstances unraveling in front of their eyes. Families who are being impacted directly by India’s COVID-19 crisis can utilize Ninja Focus content to help their children cope with anxiety, improve sleep quality, and teach compassion and kindness.
“At Ninja Focus, we want to ensure children have access to education, comfort, and well-being especially during a crisis,” Mamnani added. “We are also coming together and working quickly to find other solutions that support India and families.”
The Ninja Focus app is available for free downloads on the iOS App Store and Google Play, which allows access to bedtime stories and music tracks for free subscribers. Premium members have full access to all content including guided meditations, mindfulness tracks, bedtime stories, yoga and breathing exercises, pep talks, and more. For more information about Ninja Focus or to download the app, visit https://www.ninjafocus.com.
