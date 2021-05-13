Guidance Counselor Charged with Falsifying Academic Records

STEWART COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Stewart County school counselor, on charges of improperly changing academic records.

In September 2020, at the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI agents began investigating an allegation that a Stewart County High School guidance counselor was altering student transcripts. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that in August 2020, Guidance Counselor Gayla Grise was responsible for making multiple changes within the school’s internal academic records database. The investigation revealed that Grise did not have the authority to make those changes in the manner she did.

On May 10th, the Stewart County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Gayla G. Grise (DOB 11/19/1969) with two counts of Falsifying of Educational and Academic Records. On Wednesday, Grise was booked at the Stewart County Jail on a $500 bond.