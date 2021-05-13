Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Wins 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for Top 10% of Hotels Worldwide

Holden House has received the coveted Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award in 2021 Each suite features a private bath The welcoming foyer sets the tone for a relaxing stay

Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, located in Colorado Springs, CO has earned a place among Tripadvisor Travelers’ top favorites worldwide.

Throughout our 35-plus years of operating a bed and breakfast, it's rewarding to know that the quality and comfort we strive for, exceeds guest expectations” — Holden House Innkeeper Sallie Clark

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn today announced it has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers’ Choice award winner for Top Hotels worldwide. This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the globe, having earned great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn stood out by continuously delighting travelers.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Tripadvisor, and especially by the guests who have taken time to share their positive experiences at Holden House. Throughout our 35-plus years of operating a bed and breakfast, it's rewarding to know that the quality and comfort we strive for, exceeds guest expectations. It has been a challenging time for all of the hospitality industry and this award means so much to us as we head into a successful 2021", said Holden House innkeeper and owner, Sallie Clark, who operates the inn with her husband, Welling Clark, and a dedicated staff of assistant innkeepers.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent - delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”

Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn is a Victorian boutique-style inn located in a quiet tree-lined area of Colorado Springs near historic Old Colorado City and quaint Manitou Springs and is central to all the local attractions, parks, shopping and restaurants. The inn features six inviting guest suites, all with private baths, fireplaces and sitting areas. Select suites include a private balcony, oversized tubs for two or jetted tub and king or queen size beds. A full gourmet breakfast is included and served in the dining room or in the privacy of your suite for an additional fee. Other specials and romance packages are available via the www.HoldenHouse.com website.

