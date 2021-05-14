NVBDC MILITARY AND VETERAN ORGANIZATION (MVO) TASK FORCE WELCOMES FARMER VETERAN COALITION AS THEIR NEWEST MEMBER
Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force
MVO Task Force achieves tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses.
Our partnership will help our members take their operations to the next level in getting their product to market.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NVBDC honors Military and Veteran Service Organizations that have partnered with us to demonstrate a systematic commitment to improving the opportunities for Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs), their families and their communities. The primary role of NVBDC’s Military and Veteran Organization Task Force (MVO Task Force) (LINK 1: https://nvbdc.org/about-mvo-task-force/ ) is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals of helping Veteran Businesses. NVBDC’s MVO Task Force leadership, Keith King, CEO, Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller and LTC (ret) Kathy Poynton, Director are building the task force to extend the reach and understanding of corporate certification standards for NVBDC programs.
— Jeanette Lombardo, Executive Director, FVC
“Our aim is to work with the MSO/VSO’s economic development leaders to identify their Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification, while creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency,” said LTC (ret) Kathy Poynton.
NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables our organization to collaborate its resources with our members to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran success in business. We currently have 23 Members and 2 honorary members. We are proud to announce our newest member, Farmer Veteran Coalition.
Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) was formed out of a recognized need to support veterans nationwide. Farmer Veteran Coalition cultivates a new generation of farmers, food leaders, and develops viable employment and meaningful careers through the collaboration of the farming and military communities. They believe that veterans possess the unique skills and character needed to strengthen rural communities and create sustainable food systems. They recognize that agriculture offers purpose, opportunity, and physical and psychological benefits.
“In November 2006, William O’Hare and Bill Bishop of the University of New Hampshire’s Carsey Institute published a report showing that ‘rural families are paying a disproportionately high price for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.”
The study confirmed for the first time what many already knew—ever increasing numbers of those enlisted in the US military had their roots in rural America. On May 6, 2007, Michael O’Gorman – FVC’s Founder – organized a gathering for farmers in California’s Central Coast to talk about creating jobs on farms for returning veterans. Michael had a long history of farming in California and knew many other growers there. The idea of opening up farms and the beauty, peace, and opportunity that they provide to those returning from war, captivated those in attendance. The Farmer Veteran Coalition was born. Over the next year, the small group of volunteers searched the country for other organizations with similar missions. Of 40,000 groups organized to help veterans nationwide, they were unable to find one with the mission of introducing veterans to agriculture and no others that addressed the new dynamic of military service members returning in large numbers to small towns across the country. Often, they are far from the services available to veterans in more populous areas, and far from the type of career and lifestyle the veterans were wanting to pursue.
“Our partnership will help some of our members take their operations to the next level in getting their product to market,” explains Executive Director Jeanette Lombardo, who took over leadership of FVC last summer. “This will help our current members who are already participating in our Homegrown by Heroes program and who are a part of MarketMaker with an additional option to scale their operations to include institutional distribution.”
FVC is now a national non-profit 501c3 with a Board of Directors made up of key agricultural leaders. FVC continues to see exponential growth in the number of veterans they work with. In a 24-hour period on April 28, 2021, FVC signed on more than 1,300 new members, bringing their total number of veteran members to nearly 30,000. They continue to grow at over 400 new members a month - – with an endless variety of geography, experience, farming plans and resources. Of these, 76% have post 9-11 service, 20% are ethnic minorities, 16% are women, and a staggering 59% have service-connected disabilities. Almost half of the veterans who contact the Farmer Veteran Coalition have some access to land. FVC’s projects have grown so that they can now offer various services to any veteran that contacts them at any phase of their career development. FVC’s vision of the future is an organization that will be around for decades, in every state and continuing to unite the agricultural sector – government, education, private industry, conventional and alternative farming and the veterans themselves.
For a veteran or an active-duty military service member, FVC membership makes you eligible for all of FVC’s programs: The Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund small equipment grant, Homegrown By Heroes certification, and attendance at conferences, workshops, and webinars. FVC continually negotiates with various farming companies to provide additional benefits and discounts on farm supplies from major national and local suppliers. You will also be a member of the FVC community, connecting you with other veterans who may be pursuing a career in agriculture similar to your own farming. There is no cost to join – simply complete a short questionnaire about your military and farming background. Join FVC today.
"NVBDC is excited to announce the increasing numbers of our MVO Task Force Members. We are expanding awareness through each organization and its members, the advantages of certification, and the benefits we all offer. The Task Force growth is proof that shows the partnerships with our member organizations are collectively enhancing initiatives to help all veterans with their business aspirations, " said Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC.
For more information on this opportunity with Famers Veteran Coalition and to learn how to become a NVBDC Certified SD/VOB visit our website: www.nvbdc.org. Additional support is available by calling us at (888)-CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
