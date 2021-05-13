Atmosphere Press Success Story: Dennis Mathew

The Austin-Texas-based publisher is thrilled to spotlight one of its authors as a perfect example of how an aspiring author’s dreams can come true.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is with tremendous delight that Atmosphere Press wishes to call the public’s attention to one of its rising stars, Dennis Mathew, and spotlight his successful voyage through the world of publishing as a blossoming success story. On June 1st, 2019, Dennis published his first children’s book, Bello the Cello , with Atmosphere Press. The book has since gone on to reach incredible heights, earning critical acclaim and selling more than 10,000 copies.Dennis’ forthcoming effort, entitled How the Grizzly Found Gratitude , tells the story of how a wandering and heartbroken bear, with the help of some newfound friends, finds his way back home, and in so doing, learns a valuable lesson about gratitude. The book is scheduled to be published shortly, and pre-orders have already reached in excess of 5,000 units.To support these books, Dennis does live and Zoom readings at elementary schools around the world, featuring songs, storytelling, and readings from both of these books and his second work, My WILD First Day of School. Because of Atmosphere Press’ innovative model, which grants authors unprecedented control over their books, Dennis is able to reap the full benefit of his books’ impact on child readers.Atmosphere Press wishes to congratulate Dennis Mathew on achieving such astounding success! Further, the Austin-Texas-based publisher would like to point to Dennis as an excellent example to all aspiring authors of what can be accomplished when a well-written manuscript is coupled with a publisher who has its and its author’s best interests in mind.Those who would like to learn more about Atmosphere Press, anything from its roster of recent titles to its submission guidelines, can visit the company’s official website About Atmosphere Press:Atmosphere Press was founded by author Nick Courtright in 2015 based on the five core tenets of honesty, transparency, professionalism, kindness, and superior tradecraft. The company prides itself on assiduously upholding these virtues, and deals with its authors accordingly. With each new project it takes on, Atmosphere Press strives to realize the authorial vision in an effective, yet ethical manner. Possessing decades of combined experience in professional writing, editing, designing and publishing, the staff at Atmosphere Press combine a love of poetry and literature with a deep and far-reaching knowledge of the industry. At its essence, Atmosphere Press was created to serve as a premiere service for authors who want to partner with not just any publisher, but one who acts as a true collaborator throughout every step of the book-making process.