Governor Abbott Receives Texas Military Value Task Force 2021 Report

May 13, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

The Texas Military Preparedness Commission today released its Texas Military Value Task Force 2021 Report summarizing findings from virtual meetings with Texas military installations, military commanders, and command staff. The report identifies strengths and opportunities to grow current missions and bring in new missions, as well as other strategies to increase the military value of those installations. As reported in January 2021, the 15 military installations and Army Futures Command in Texas are not only critical to the nation’s defense, they also add over $123 billion to the state’s economy and support, directly and indirectly, more than 633,000 jobs in communities across state.

"I am pleased to accept this report during Military Appreciation Month, and I am grateful to the task force members not only for their decades of individual military service, but also for their valuable perspective and diligence in compiling these findings even as work continued virtually due to the global pandemic," said Governor Abbott. "This report is critical to our efforts to support the mission of the military and enhance and protect the 15 major military installations in Texas, the Army Futures Command, and any future expanded mission. Our support for our nation’s military is unwavering, and I will continue to work with the Texas Legislature and the Texas Military Preparedness Commission to ensure that our military installations in Texas continue to add unmatched value."

"Texas provides an excellent home to hundreds of current—and future—military missions across the state. Military communities are supportive and work to meet the needs of military members and their families. Texas is in an excellent position to grow or gain new military missions and personnel and leverage existing investments," said Kevin Pottinger, Maj. Gen. (USAFR, Ret.), Chair, Texas Military Preparedness Commission, and Dr. Annette Sobel, Maj. Gen. (USAFR, Ret.), Chair, Texas Military Value Task Force.

The Texas Military Value Task Force members appointed by the Texas Military Preparedness Commission included:

Dr. Annette Sobel, Chair, Major General (Ret.), U.S. Army, U.S. Air National Guard

Ken Cox, Major General (Ret.), U.S. Army

Dr. Henry Ostermann, Brigadier General (Ret.), U.S. Army Reserve

Robert Wood, Captain (Ret.), U.S. Navy

Dave Edgecomb, Captain (Ret.), U.S. Navy

Michael Bob Starr, Colonel (Ret.), U.S. Air Force

Timothy Strawther, Colonel (Ret.), U.S. Air Force

The Texas Military Value Task Force was first created in the 83rd Texas Legislature to prepare for possible actions by the U.S. Department of Defense by identifying strategies, policies, plans, projects, and other ways to improve or add military value to installations in Texas. At the direction of Governor Abbott, the task force was reconstituted in December 2017; they released their first report in 2018.

Learn more about the Texas Military Preparedness Commission in the Office of the Governor.

Read the report.