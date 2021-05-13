Obsesh Comes to Esports with Announcement of Strategic Partnership with 7AM, a Top International Esports Organization
With our new partnership with Obsesh, 7AM is now on the forefront of new and innovative ways to directly engage superfans and empower our pro team to monetize the entire sports fan ecosystem.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obsesh, a real-time platform and sports marketplace, announced today a strategic partnership with 7AM, a top International Esports Organization competing in The Belgian League, Benelux League & Vodafone League. The partnership brings Obsesh into esports immediately and helps professional esports players monetize their skills and talents by connecting them directly to fans who want to access their idols.
“There is no question that the growth potential of esports is immense at both the Pro and the collegiate level. At the same time, we’ve seen the audience demographic shifting to younger, digital-savvy fans which presents tremendous opportunities for us,” said John Smith-Howell, 7AM’s Managing Director. “With our new partnership with Obsesh, 7AM is now on the forefront of new and innovative ways to directly engage superfans and empower our pro team to monetize the entire sports fan ecosystem. We are all about to embark on a journey that is both exciting and full of potential.”
As 7AM’s official SportsTech platform, team members can now sell video messages that help fans improve their technique and performance. With a split of 75% for all talent and an average price of $45, Obsesh creates a new revenue stream that is a win-win, for talent and fans alike. Fans gain access to professional players they trust, and team members get paid more as their popularity grows. Obsesh lets each player attract and retain the most engaged and active fans who also happen to be the most invested and influential.
“Esports worldwide is experiencing digital fandemonium. The effortlessness, personalization and fluidity of the Obsesh platform complements so many other services, like Twitch,” said Tracy Benson, CEO and Cofounder of Obsesh. “Through our investment from Nations Ventures and leadership of John Howell-Smith, 20-year gaming industry veteran, we see the potential to have the 7AM Team partnership serve as a blueprint for the future of all esports teams to join Obsesh. Now, a professional top ranked player such as Aleks Šemec can enhance his immediate earning potential by supplementing his income beyond his live streaming and sponsors.”
To book an experience with 7AM’s top pros such as Jody "Yoni" Bruggeman (League of Legends), Vinnie "Vinnie" Bruggeman (League of Legends), Josh "Hoffo" Hoffmann (Rainbow Six Siege), Aleks "FakeAnanas" Šemec (Valorant) and John "WundA" Smith-Howell, 7AM’s Managing Director and ex professional Counter-Strike player, visit https://www.obsesh.com/
About 7AM
7AM Esports has been established for three years and has seen significant growth in that time. The organization’s initial goal was to become a recognized home brand within the Benelux scene, and they achieved it within a very small time frame with their invite into the European Regional League “The Belgian League”. The Belgian League houses only six invited teams to battle it out for a spot in the prestigious European Masters event. The organization’s vision is to provide a safe, home felt environment to all of their players and staff, while still maintaining their competitive drive. 7 AM’s expansion across Europe & USA will continue to deliver its message and work towards its goal of becoming the esports organization of choice for all.
About Obsesh
Obsesh is a real-time sports platform and online marketplace connecting consumers and top athletes. The company provides a platform for top athletes and sports talent to offer custom video messages. Women-powered and backed by top global sports innovators and accelerators, including Stadia Ventures, Nations Ventures, Harvard Business School Alumni of Greater New York, YouTube co-founder and part-owner of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and MLS’ Los Angeles Football Club, Chad Hurley, and Youtube founding team member, Brent Hurley. To get the edge from a pro, book a custom video message, or learn more on Obsesh, visit https://www.obsesh.com/. Ready to enroll as Sports Talent? visit https://wedo.obsesh.com/enroll
