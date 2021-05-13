Nastel Delivers Secure Middleware Lifecycle Management for Azure Users
Nastel Addresses Cloud Digital Strategies to Augment IBM MQ, Apache Kafka, and TIBCO EMSPLAINVIEW, NY, USA, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nastel Technologies today announced the immediate availability of Nastel Navigator on Azure Marketplace. Nastel Navigator enables customers to dramatically reduce the operational risk of delivering a multi-cloud digital strategy by taking charge of their messaging backbone of IBM MQ, Apache Kafka and its variants, and TIBCO EMS.
The solution enables Azure-centric customers, as well as customers with legacy infrastructures migrating to Azure and multi-cloud, to manage and automate their middleware-powered deployments through their entire business, boost productivity and overall efficiency of administrators, engineering, and operations teams to ensure smooth, uninterrupted delivery of mission-critical digital services.
Customers can lock down access to the middleware with a highly granular level of access control, with auditing, approvals, LDAP integration, roll-back, and managing at scale from a single point. Furthermore, this powerful access security enables the application teams to see and work on their environment without any risk of affecting anyone else. Locking it down opens it up to secure self-service, removing the middleware team from being a bottleneck in application development and support and enabling business solutions to be delivered to market faster.
Nastel Cloud Services Director Sam Garforth says, “I’m very excited to add Azure Marketplace to our cloud delivery options, following the success on AWS and Red Hat marketplaces as well as our own SaaS offering. Azure Marketplace makes it far easier to deploy and update our software and allows them to migrate their middleware to Azure with confidence.”
Nastel Navigator and the Nastel platform integrate with DevOps automation technologies such as Ansible, Terraform, Chef, Puppet, CloudFormation, and Git, enabling the reliable repeatable deployment of infrastructure as code along with the secure governance that Navigator provides.
Navigator is also valuable for application developers and testers, allowing them to easily create test messages, search for lost messages, and move misplaced ones. Access Nastel Navigator on Azure Marketplace here. The single-user Express Edition is completely free and enterprise plans are also available.
About Nastel Technologies:
Nastel Technologies is a Microsoft Partner. Nastel helps companies achieve flawless delivery of digital services powered by middleware. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Plainview, NY, Nastel is privately held and profitable since its inception, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, and Mexico, and a network of partners throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The Nastel platform’s solutions include AutoPilot for proactive real-time monitoring, XRay for end-to-end transaction tracking and analytics, and Navigator for multi-middleware management and automation.
