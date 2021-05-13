The Perfect Catch: Canada’s Only Floating Restaurant Hits the Market with Listing by Award-winning Broker Jean Seguin

The three joined barges make a 197-foot-long property that includes a restaurant, bar, general store, and boat rental business.

SICAMOUS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Located in the middle of the Shuswap Lake, home to the iconic 4,000 square foot Shuswap Shark Shack floating bar and restaurant, has just been listed for sale for $749,900, well below its assessed value. Listed by leading BC business broker Jean Seguin of Vancouver Business Brokers, the marine property offers the opportunity for a 6-figure summer side hustle income based on previous earnings.Spanning 197 feet across 3 joined barges, the property that makes up 111 Shuswap Lake includes sleeping quarters that can accommodate up to 15 people. The onboard facilities are all ready to use as a licensed bar and restaurant and also include dedicated space for a general store and boat rental business.Both the front and middle barges have separate first floor and upper levels, with the front barge housing the main dining area, kitchen, general store, and galley. The upstairs level is home to the full-service bar and two of the bedrooms. The rear barge features a horseshoe-shaped design to accommodate small boats and houseboat tie-ups by patrons.“This property is a gem and the only one of its kind in Canada.” Remarked Seguin. “True to its iconic reputation, the Shuswap Shark Shack has been a magnet for tourists visiting the scenic Cinnemousun narrows and is an incredible investment opportunity for the savvy buyer, especially at its competitive listing price.”Though it is listed at slightly above $749,000, the overall property is assessed at over $1M and includes two late 90’s model speed boats, a 22ft Regal and a 20ft. Campion, as part of the sale.For more information and to schedule a showing, contact Jean Seguin at (778) 785-2135 or jean@vancouvercommercialbrokers.caAbout Jean SeguinAs a REMAX Hall of Fame Award winner, always finishing in the Top 10 for Commercial RE/MAX Teams in Western Canada, and REBGV Medallion Club Top 10% Member, Jean’s successes as a selling agent have not gone unnoticed. As one of Canada’s & British Columbia leading business brokers for restaurant listings, Jean has the experience and perspective to reach the right audience and find your perfect buyer.