Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (12 May 2021)

Four patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Barentu (2), and, Agordat (1), Gash Barka Region; and Asmara (1), Central Region.

On the other hand, twelve patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern Red Sea Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to date has accordingly risen to 3,639 while the number of deaths is 12.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 3,822.