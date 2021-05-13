Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (12 May 2021)

410 people have tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 3,799 tested in the last 24 hours. Our positivity rate is at 10.8%. From the cases 393 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners. Total confirmed positive cases are now 164,386 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,729,345.

County distribution: Nairobi 76, Kericho 51, Meru 40, Kisumu 36, Mombasa 27, Uasin Gishu 25, Kisii 19, Siaya and Migori 18 cases each, Nakuru 12, Kirinyaga 11, Kilifi 8, Kitui, Kiambu and Homa Bay 7 cases each, Nyamira 6, Vihiga and Marsabit 5 cases each, Murang’a 4, Garissa,Machakos, Nandi and Nyeri 3 cases each, Kajiado, Laikipia, Nyandarua and Turkana 2 cases each, Bomet, Makueni, Mandera, Kakamega, Baringo, Taita Taveta, Trans Nzoia and Narok 1 case each.

67 patients have recovered from the disease, 57 from various health facilities countrywide while 10 are from the Home Based & Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 113,124 of whom 82,213 are from Home Based Care & Isolation while 30,911 are from various health facilities.

22 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 18 having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month and 4 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 2,950.

A total of 1,049 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,823 patients are on Home Based Isolation & Care. 119 patients are in the ICU, 22 of whom are on ventilatory support & 74 on supplemental oxygen. 23 patients are under observation. Another 91 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 86 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

VACCINATION: As of today, a total of 925,509 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these 282,369 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers, 161,702, Teachers 145,099, Security Officers 78,081 while 256,365 are in the others category.