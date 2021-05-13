Tucker Hood Joins InsuredMine as Sr. Director of Sales
EINPresswire.com/ -- Raution Jaiswal, Co-Founder of InsuredMine stated, “We are building a rocketship and we need able captains who understand what it takes to build and ride at the same time. Tucker has done it previously and has a great temperament to do it again. He is a leader and coach who can guide his teams to extraordinary success as well as ready to roll his sleeves to hustle.
“Tucker is not only a great find but and his inclination to be part of a startup and be the right person at the right time is nothing but pure timing!” said Jaiswal. “His experiences in Saas, Startup, Sales, and focus on understanding client applications and use cases will enable us to sustain and accelerate the rapid growth we have achieved over the past couple of years.”
InsuredMine team had an opportunity to connect with Tucker and to learn more about it. Here is a quick excerpt!
Q1) Who is Tucker Hood? Tell us a little bit about you and your experience?
That’s a great question! I am a humble, hungry person that is always looking for a challenge. As somebody who has thrived and grown up in demanding environments, I seek out situations and opportunities that are much larger than myself. Whether in business or personal, I tend to stay obsessed with growth, people, and software. I have been blessed to start my career at a young age. At 10, I was mowing lawns, painting fences, and started working at my grandma’s antique shop where I worked for many, many years. Since then, I have helped manage a new gym, worked at a carwash, hosted, served, and been a bartender at restaurants, sold high-value clothing at Nordstrom, and worked with an NBA team before starting my career in software. Since then, I have had the opportunity to join a few different rocket ships (software companies). Growing 5-10x in employee count and revenue with a business within a year or two is a familiar path for companies I have been with.
Q2) How did you feel when you were offered the role? And what opportunities were you looking for as you joined the company?
I was cautiously optimistic but incredibly excited all at the same time. It would be naive to think that Insuredmine is perfect and will be, however, the opportunity is tremendous. The product-led growth has been substantial, the team is incredibly hard-working, intelligent, and close-knit and the market opportunity is massive. So, I am incredibly excited to lead sales at Insuredmine, work with high-octane teammates, grow a team and other leaders around me while I continue to grow myself and deliver a fantastic product and experience to an industry/market that desperately needs to be shaken up.
Q3) What are you expecting from Inusredmine over the next few years?
We fully expect to 5-10x our employee count and revenue over the next two years. We will grow as a team, grow as individuals and work toward a greater future for all working for/with and partnered with Insuredmine. I plan to help 1,000s of organizations go digital and give a strategic advantage to our customer base. Point blank, those involved with Inusredmine will win. I am so excited to see what the future holds but seek to ground myself in the present as we work hard to grow the business.
Q4) How do you see yourself fitting into the Insurtech space today and what is your plan to capitalize on that?
We will continue to invest heavily in partnerships with other technology companies and existing insurance businesses leveraging technology. With an already flourishing integration and partner ecosystem, our plan is to meet customers where they are and help fix the pains that their current software, process, and people cannot solve alone. Our plan is to help insurance agents weaponize the CRM and to democratize innovation and growth amongst our customer base.
Q5) Do you feel the demand for insurance has increased in this pandemic market?
There will always be a need for insurance, across time, cultural events, and industrial revolutions, which I believe we are working on our 4th IR as we speak. Right now, I am more concerned with how the insurance industry is changing as a whole. The way people buy, they market, they become data-driven, it is all changing at an incredible clip. Digital transformation has only been expedited by the pandemic which changes the way we do business and separates “winners” from “losers”.
Q6) How do you feel the industry is changing by going digital? Forecast us the picture of digitization in the insurance market for the next 5 years!
Going off of the previous question/answer, digitization is happening globally and across industries. You find that, in more antiquated industries like insurance, it is slower than others. Right now, we know about 10% of folks in the insurance industry use a CRM today and likely they are in their infancy inefficiency. Based on research, we expect 50-70% of agents to be using a CRM in the next 5-7 years. With only a few players in the space that are insurance-specific CRMs, that presents a massive opportunity to provide the market with a service it needs and find product/market fit as Insuredmine is ready for customers large and small.
Q7) What is going to be the success formula for insuredmine in the next year?
People, process, product, and partnerships. These 4 areas will be the focus for myself and the business as we look to grow the business rapidly, change an industry and create the future of insurance agencies.
About InsuredMine:
InsuredMine is an all-in-one Sales, CRM, Marketing Automation platform specially designed for Insurance Agencies. InsuredMine helps agents to convert prospects, engage and retain clients based on its SEAM model of Sales, Engagement, Analytics, and Mobility. To know more about InsuredMine visit: https://www.insuredmine.com/
Raution Jaiswal
“Tucker is not only a great find but and his inclination to be part of a startup and be the right person at the right time is nothing but pure timing!” said Jaiswal. “His experiences in Saas, Startup, Sales, and focus on understanding client applications and use cases will enable us to sustain and accelerate the rapid growth we have achieved over the past couple of years.”
InsuredMine team had an opportunity to connect with Tucker and to learn more about it. Here is a quick excerpt!
Q1) Who is Tucker Hood? Tell us a little bit about you and your experience?
That’s a great question! I am a humble, hungry person that is always looking for a challenge. As somebody who has thrived and grown up in demanding environments, I seek out situations and opportunities that are much larger than myself. Whether in business or personal, I tend to stay obsessed with growth, people, and software. I have been blessed to start my career at a young age. At 10, I was mowing lawns, painting fences, and started working at my grandma’s antique shop where I worked for many, many years. Since then, I have helped manage a new gym, worked at a carwash, hosted, served, and been a bartender at restaurants, sold high-value clothing at Nordstrom, and worked with an NBA team before starting my career in software. Since then, I have had the opportunity to join a few different rocket ships (software companies). Growing 5-10x in employee count and revenue with a business within a year or two is a familiar path for companies I have been with.
Q2) How did you feel when you were offered the role? And what opportunities were you looking for as you joined the company?
I was cautiously optimistic but incredibly excited all at the same time. It would be naive to think that Insuredmine is perfect and will be, however, the opportunity is tremendous. The product-led growth has been substantial, the team is incredibly hard-working, intelligent, and close-knit and the market opportunity is massive. So, I am incredibly excited to lead sales at Insuredmine, work with high-octane teammates, grow a team and other leaders around me while I continue to grow myself and deliver a fantastic product and experience to an industry/market that desperately needs to be shaken up.
Q3) What are you expecting from Inusredmine over the next few years?
We fully expect to 5-10x our employee count and revenue over the next two years. We will grow as a team, grow as individuals and work toward a greater future for all working for/with and partnered with Insuredmine. I plan to help 1,000s of organizations go digital and give a strategic advantage to our customer base. Point blank, those involved with Inusredmine will win. I am so excited to see what the future holds but seek to ground myself in the present as we work hard to grow the business.
Q4) How do you see yourself fitting into the Insurtech space today and what is your plan to capitalize on that?
We will continue to invest heavily in partnerships with other technology companies and existing insurance businesses leveraging technology. With an already flourishing integration and partner ecosystem, our plan is to meet customers where they are and help fix the pains that their current software, process, and people cannot solve alone. Our plan is to help insurance agents weaponize the CRM and to democratize innovation and growth amongst our customer base.
Q5) Do you feel the demand for insurance has increased in this pandemic market?
There will always be a need for insurance, across time, cultural events, and industrial revolutions, which I believe we are working on our 4th IR as we speak. Right now, I am more concerned with how the insurance industry is changing as a whole. The way people buy, they market, they become data-driven, it is all changing at an incredible clip. Digital transformation has only been expedited by the pandemic which changes the way we do business and separates “winners” from “losers”.
Q6) How do you feel the industry is changing by going digital? Forecast us the picture of digitization in the insurance market for the next 5 years!
Going off of the previous question/answer, digitization is happening globally and across industries. You find that, in more antiquated industries like insurance, it is slower than others. Right now, we know about 10% of folks in the insurance industry use a CRM today and likely they are in their infancy inefficiency. Based on research, we expect 50-70% of agents to be using a CRM in the next 5-7 years. With only a few players in the space that are insurance-specific CRMs, that presents a massive opportunity to provide the market with a service it needs and find product/market fit as Insuredmine is ready for customers large and small.
Q7) What is going to be the success formula for insuredmine in the next year?
People, process, product, and partnerships. These 4 areas will be the focus for myself and the business as we look to grow the business rapidly, change an industry and create the future of insurance agencies.
About InsuredMine:
InsuredMine is an all-in-one Sales, CRM, Marketing Automation platform specially designed for Insurance Agencies. InsuredMine helps agents to convert prospects, engage and retain clients based on its SEAM model of Sales, Engagement, Analytics, and Mobility. To know more about InsuredMine visit: https://www.insuredmine.com/
Raution Jaiswal
InsuredMine
+1 503-383-4791
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn