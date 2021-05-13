Announcing ACLS Certification with Elite Medical Training
An ACLS Certification Equips Professionals to Have First Responder Skills
I have met few individuals that hold the elite skill of simultaneously pursuing everything with excellence while equipping others to be the best version of themselves. Matt is both student and coach.”HUGHSON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In any profession the right tools, skills and training are required to respond to the call and complete the job.
In the medical fields, first responder careers and in the daily activities of a citizen or parent, unexpected situations and emergencies can arise in a moment.
Elite Medical Training provides needed certifications for professionals and people that understand they need to be ready to protect or save the life of someone in their circle, family, or office.
Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) medical certifications are among the top line trainings often mandatory or needed to provide immediate life support responses provided by Elite Medical Training.
What is the Value of an ACLS Certification?
ACLS is a critical-care training and certification program utilized to help immediately respond and save the lives of people who suffer from heart and brain trauma, stroke, spinal cord injury and/or other medical emergencies that require a quick response, medical attention. While there are other levels of certification, people who pass this certification program are called ACLS Certified. One can obtain this certification by having an existing career in the medical field, pursue a new career as a medical technician, or pursue a job with a medical organization like hospitals and senior living homes providing nursing. While the medical field is difficult and competitive, the simplicity of obtaining an ACLS certification with Elite Medical Training puts the minds of busy professionals at ease.
Why Does an ACLS Certification Matter?
An ACLS certification is mandatory for any medical personnel that works in the healthcare field or is in the process of a medical career. Whether someone is a nurse, a respiratory therapist, a physician, or a patient it's important to understand and have the necessary training on how to use the lifesaving skills and techniques provided by the American Heart Association. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) offers valuable and efficient methods of learning to perform life-saving skills in emergency situations. Life is full of surprises. The value of preparation will arise in the most unexpected of times.
Matt Venema, Founder of Elite Medical Training, describes a time when he was called to put his training into practice:
"A teenage boy was enjoying an evening at home watching football with his family when he suddenly went into cardiac arrest. I made the decision to transport even though normally this is not standard procedure due to him being a minor. We transported him to the hospital via ambulance. Once we arrived in the emergency room, the physician initially wanted to pronounce him deceased. I offered to give the physician our automatic compression device because they had limited resources. We had pulses on the way to the hospital, but upon arrival the boy was not responding. Upon reassessment, which we teach in the class, while we were using the cardiac monitor, I was kicked in the back of the head by the patient's foot. I was shocked to see him attempting to climb off the bed; this was a great sign of neurological function and chances of survival increased. He was flown to Stanford for further cardiac treatment, released home and is living a healthy, active life. It was an honor to be reunited with him for his graduation."
"Matt knows his stuff. He is amazing. I can tell you first hand. He saved my life." -Ethin Moules, Age 19
What Are The Specific Requirements to Obtain an ACLS Certification?
The American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association have very specific requirements for a candidate to take an ACLS certification exam. Here's the breakdown:
1. It's mandatory to have at least six months' experience.
2. One must be able to pass the STA2 CPT Initial Skills Assessment and TEE (Transitory Ejection Fraction) CPT Certification tests.
3. Completion of at least 50 hours of supervised preceptorship training and passing a national CPR course is required.
Are there other prerequisites to ACLS certification? No. There are no other special requirements to getting ACLS certification.
What is the exam like? The ACLS program is divided into four sections, each one requires a different kind of certification. These four levels are required by organizations including AHA, ACS, and ACLS.
Bringing It All Together
The training, understanding, and applications when it comes to first response situations and the key elements of cardiology in detail, Elite Medical Training is the top group of professionals for ACLS Training for California areas of Modesto, Encino, Whittier, Ripon, Riverbank, Hughson, Manteca, Turlock, Vernalis, Ceres, and surrounding areas that are in need of professional ACLS training and certification. Any individual obtaining the ACLS certification is one step closer in their professional preparation of responding to medical emergencies.
