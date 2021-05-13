Professional dog trainer calls for changes to industry standards
There are many so-called experts without qualifications causing more harm than good using old school outdated methods or just not understanding the correct application of reward based training.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A nationally qualified dog trainer who works with people to get the best out of their dogs is calling for industry standards to change to reflect science based training.
Dee Scott is the founder of Positive Response Services Pty Ltd, a heart-centric dog training school with a positive track record over the past 30 years.
“No one wants an uncontrollable pet, but enjoying a positive relationship without needing to use force is not only possible, but it’s also the more effective approach to discipline. Positive Response has become a household name, and we are proud of our achievements,” she said.
“There are many so-called experts without qualifications in this industry causing more harm than good using old school outdated methods or just not understanding the correct application of reward based training. Harsh corrective tools such as check chains, prong and shock collars, using time-outs and spraying your dog with nasty products are sold as gospel, and people are paying a lot of money to inflict pain on their pets ” Dee said using science-based reinforcement training elicits better long-term results without hurting the dog.
“This science has been around for a long time. And the science says, if you reward a behavior, the behavior will increase. So if your dog jumps up on your lap, and you push your dog down, what is it going to do again? It will jump up again.
"If you ignore or redirect a behaviour by giving your dog something else to do, then the unwanted behaviour will decrease," she said. “Training your dog must be humane. How is it that smacking a child in public can cause so much uproar, but when you see a dog being dragged around by the neck on a collar, check chain or prong collar, or have citronella and shock collars sold in pretty pink wrapping, no one bats an eyelid?
"There is something wrong with this picture isn't there?"
Teaching a dog what you require needs patience, persistence, consistency, and for the owner to learn how to communicate effectively with their dog. If you reward the behaviours you want and ignore or redirect behaviours that are undesirable to you, the outcome is that the dog will learn, and unwanted behaviours will decrease or extinguish.
Dee wants to see the industry change and more stringent standards put into place to protect consumers from “trainers” without qualifications. A standard qualification should be the minimum certificate IV in Companion Animal Services.
“When you Google ‘dog trainers', there is no way of knowing who is the real deal or not. Having professional industry standards is a positive step towards ensuring the industry is being serviced by those not only qualified, but actually using reward based training," Dee said.
Positive Response has trained over 10 000 dogs successfully. They owe their achievements to the scientific methods they use, which utilise an understanding of the dog’s challenges relating to understanding, practicing self-control, and their innate desire to please their human. Utilising this service is a learning experience for both the animal and the pet-handler, as the relationship is (in some cases) re-forged into a compassionate and understanding dynamic.
Positive Response’s methodologies are so effective, their work with training clients and their assistance dogs are gold standard, achieving certification under the Guide, Hearing and Assistance Dog Act 2009 (GHAD). Positive Response is here for anyone who has a dog, regardless of its age, breed, or concerns. Positive Response sets the gold standard for training, from puppy school and through to adulthood. It is never too late to recreate your approach to learning. Positive Response has seen young and old dogs can learn new tricks with force-free methodologies in place.
