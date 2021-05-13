Charles Varner Discusses the Benefits of Getting a Salesforce Certification
Cloud computing is a fast-evolving field and it's doubtful that progress will change, says Charles Varner of St AugustineST. AUGUSTINE, FL, USA, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud computing is a fast-evolving field that has skyrocketed in popularity and demand over the last decade. According to Global Industry Inc., the cloud computing market surpassed $127 billion in 2017. And as we spend more and more of our lives online, it’s doubtful that progress will change, says Charles Varner St Augustine IT consultant and cloud computing expert.
With the rise in demand for cloud computing will come a rise in demand for those who are highly qualified in the subject matter. And in the current market, that means someone who is Salesforce certified. Salesforce is an enterprise sales and relationship management software that aims to streamline business operations and client relationships.
In 2016, 4.2 million jobs were created in the cloud computing field alone. And in a post-COVID-19 world, the demand for cloud-based and remote software is skyrocketing. So why are Salesforce certifications so sought after by IT professionals and employers alike? Charles Varner explains.
What Does a Salesforce Certification Prove to Employers?
The first thing a Salesforce certification proves to your current or potential employer is that you are knowledgeable in your field and actively investing time and resources into deepening that knowledge. The certification classes and tests give you an in-depth understanding of how the Salesforce platform works and what it’s capable of.
Because the platform is so infinitely customizable, most companies are not using it to the platform’s full capabilities. Someone who understands the intricacies of the platform can help them dive deeper and make workflows and customer touches even more efficient.
The Salesforce training you have to complete to become certified focuses on real-life scenarios and hands-on experience. Depending on which certification you choose, you may have to take as much as 12 hours worth of training in “Live Projects” in your industry and 20 hours of Lab Practice, says Charles Varner. This dedication to your career looks good on your resume and in your day-to-day job performance.
Optimizing Salesforce Increases Efficiency Says Charles Varner St Augustine
As we mentioned before, Salesforce is such a versatile platform that most laypeople have no idea what it’s really capable of doing. That’s where someone with a Salesforce certification can step in and step up, says Charles Varner.
Once you have a deeper understanding of how the platform works, you’ll be able to help design innovative and useful efficiencies and workflows customized to your company’s operation. And when you’re the resident expert in how to configure Salesforce, you become the go-to person for all the managers in your company.
Charles Varner is an IT professional of over two decades from St. Augustine, Florida. He currently holds 12 Salesforce certifications.
