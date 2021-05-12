Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,625 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Sets Date For Special Runoff Election In Congressional District 6

May 12, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation setting Tuesday, July 27, 2021 as the date for special runoff election to fill the 6th Congressional District seat vacated by the late Congressman Ron Wright. The early voting period for this runoff election will begin Monday, July 19, 2021.

View the proclamation.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Sets Date For Special Runoff Election In Congressional District 6

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.