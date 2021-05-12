Legionella No Longer Detected at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital

Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital today announced that recent water tests did not detect Legionella bacteria.

After Legionella bacteria was detected in two sinks at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital’s Administration Building in April 2021, the Hospital replaced all faucets and the hot water heater and installed a recirculation pump.

More information on Legionella can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/legionella/about/index.html .