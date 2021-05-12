Northwest Regional Office moving to Shoreline

Our Northwest Regional Office is moving on May 26, 2021!

After 30 years in Bellevue’s Eastgate area, we’re moving across Lake Washington to Shoreline. We’ll share a newly-refurbished building that’s been home to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Northwest Region since 1992.

Our Northwest Region serves Island, Kitsap, King, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties. These seven counties account for nearly half the state’s population, regulated facilities, and cleanup sites. It’s one of our four regions.

Five new things to know, starting May 26

Nearing completion, the lobby reception area will feature a distinctive style and guide visitors to Ecology or Department of Transportation offices. Main phone number: 206-594-0000. Our reception team staffs this number from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day we’re open. At night, and on weekends and holidays, this number rings to the Department of Emergency Management for reporting oil spills and other environmental emergencies. Other office phone numbers: Our online directory will list the new desk numbers for individual staff members. All old Bellevue office numbers will forward to Shoreline until August 2021. Mail address: PO Box 330316, Shoreline WA 98133-9716 Physical address: 15700 Dayton Ave N, Shoreline, WA Fax number: 206-366-7810

Four things that won’t change

The annex, center, will store field equipment for litter cleanup, spill response, air and water monitoring and other environmental work. Email addresses Cell phone numbers Our Bellingham Field Office is not part of this moving picture, and is staying put. It’s where we base much of our work in the region’s northern counties. Likewise, our Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve and Education Center in Skagit County is managed separately and is not affected by the move.

Please note, as with all Ecology offices, our new location is currently closed to walk-in traffic due to the COVID pandemic for the safety of our customers and employees.

Nine Ecology programs work in the Northwest Region

Our environmental programs — all but Nuclear Waste, with its own office near the Hanford Nuclear Reservation — base staff in regional offices to more readily bring Ecology’s programs and services to local communities. Headquarters has our back with central services that let regional teams focus on putting boots on the ground. A quick rundown:

We’re proud to serve the people and environment in this part of the state, and hope we can welcome you soon at our Shoreline office!

In other Northwest Region languages...

Chinese

華盛頓州生態管理署於五月份將其西北地區辦事處遷至 Shoreline 市.

從2021年5月26日開始，華盛頓州生態管理署華西北地區辦事處將搬遷至華盛頓州Shoreline市 15700 Dayton Ave N., Shoreline, WA 98133.

5月26日, 我們的24小時接待專線將變為 206-594-0000, 郵寄地址將變為 PO Box 330316, Shoreline, WA 98133-9716.

生態管理署的西北地區辦事處為 Island, Kitsap, King, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom 縣提供服務.

Korean

와싱턴주 환경부는 서북부 지역 사무실을 오는 5월에 쇼어라인으로 이전합니다.

2021년 오월 26일자로 와싱턴주 환경부 서북부지역 사무실의 변경 주소는 15700 Dayton Ave N., Shoreline, WA 98133.

2021년 오월 26일자로 24시간 가동하는 업무 전화는 206-594-0000 그리고 변경된 우편주소는 PO Box 330316, Shoreline, WA 98133-9716.

와싱턴주 환경부 서북부 지역 사무실은 다음과 같은 카운티를 관할 담당합니다: Island, Kitsap, King, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish 그리고 Whatcom counties.

Russian

В мае Департамент экологии штата Вашингтон (Washington State Department of Ecology) переместит свой Северо-западный региональный офис в Шорлайн

С 26 мая 2021 года Северо-западный региональный офис Департамента экологии штата Вашингтон будет размешаться по адресу 15700 Dayton Ave N., Shoreline, WA 98133.

С 26 мая наша круглосуточная приемная линия будет доступна по номеру 206-594-0000, а новый почтовый адрес будет: PO Box 330316, Shoreline, WA 98133-9716.

Северо-западный региональный офис Департамента экологии обслуживает округа Island, Kitsap, King, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish и Whatcom.

Spanish

El Departamento de Ecología del Estado de Washington está mudando su Oficina Regional del Noroeste a Shoreline en mayo.

Comenzando el 26 de mayo del 2021, la Oficina Regional del Noroeste del Departamento de Ecología del Estado de Washington se relocalizará al 15700 Dayton Ave N., Shoreline, WA 98133.

El 26 de mayo, nuestra nueva línea telefónica de recepción de 24 horas será el 206-594-0000 y nuestra dirección postal nueva será el PO Box 330316, Shoreline, WA 98133-9716.

La Oficina Regional del Noroeste de Ecología sirve a los condados de Island, Kitsap, King, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, y Whatcom.

Ukranian

У травні Департамент екології штата Вашингтон (Washington State Department of Ecology) переносить свій Північно-західний регіональний офіс до Шорлайну

Із 26 травня 2021 року Північно-західний регіональний офіс Департаменту екології штата Вашингтон розташовуватиметься за адресою 15700 Dayton Ave N., Shoreline, WA 98133.

Із 26 травня наша цілодобова приймальна лінія буде за номером 206-594-0000, а нова поштова адреса буде: PO Box 330316, Shoreline, WA 98133-9716.

Північно-західний регіональний офіс Департаменту екології обслуговує округи Island, Kitsap, King, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish і Whatcom.

Vietnamese

Bộ Môi Sinh của Tiểu Bang Washington sẽ dời Văn Phòng Khu Vực Tây Bắc đến Shoreline vào tháng 5

Bắt đầu từ ngày 26 tháng 5 năm 2021, văn phòng Khu Vực Tây Bắc của Bộ Môi Sinh Bang Washington sẽ được dời đến địa điểm 15700 Dayton Ave N., Shoreline, WA 98133.

Vào ngày 26 tháng 5, đường dây tiếp tân 24 giờ của chúng tôi sẽ là 206-594-0000 và địa chỉ gửi thư sẽ là PO Box 330316, Shoreline, WA 98133-9716.

Văn Phòng Khu Vực Tây Bắc của Ecology phục vụ các quận Island, Kitsap, King, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish và Whatcom.