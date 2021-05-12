DHHL NEWS RELEASE: KEKAHA SURVEY WORK SCHEDULED

Newsroom Posted on May 12, 2021 in Latest News

Kekaha, Kaua‘i – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor Hawaii Engineering Group, Inc., is scheduled to conduct final surveying at the Kekaha Burial Site near the County of Kaua‘i’s Kekaha Hawaiian Cemetery in anticipation of fence repair work in the area.

Surveyors will conduct drone and on-the-ground observation on May 13, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents in the area should anticipate drone activity in the airspace above the site, along with contractors on the ground during the scheduled work period.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

