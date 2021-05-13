Girder and Panel Building Kit v1.0
New game let's you place vertical and horizontal girders and panels to create your own buildings..DALLAS, TX, USA, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates today introduces there new game, Girder and Panel Building Kit, available on iPhone, Android and Windows 10 PC.
Place upright girders and connect with horizontal girders. Then attach wall panels add floor / roof tiles to create buildings. Chose from a variety of wall panels, window styles, and floor tiles.
Build one of our 12 sample models (of increasing difficulty) or try making your own. Share with your designs with your friends via an email or text message. The thumbnail image includes the necessary data to reconstruct the building on your friend’s copy of the game. If your friend makes changes he can Share them back with you.
Optionally shares your accomplishments with email, or text messaging.
Universal App - supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays.
The iOS version is a Universal App which means it supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. The other versions work on most common Android models, and, Windows 10 PCs.
The game was produced by Ed Magnin, programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr., Assembly Models created by Angel Hernandez and Daniel Batts. Daniel also created some custom 3d Models,. Matt Campana created the music and sound effects. Daniel Batts is a recent game dev graduate from Dallas College Richland Campus. Angel Hernandez attends Dallas College through the Dallas ISD, Conrad H-TECH game dev program.
According to Ed Magnin, "I enjoyed playing with building and construction kits ever since I was little. We wanted to share the excitement with a new generation of builders."
Device Requirements (iOS):
* Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
* Requires iOS 11.0 or later.
* Universal App (includes Standard, Retina, and iPhone X and XS displays)
* 76.8 MB
* Rated 4+
Pricing and Availability:
Girder and Panel Building Kit 1.0 is $3.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone and iPad,. An Android version is available from both Google Play and the Amazon AppStore. A Windows 10 PC version is available from the Windows Store.
For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.
###
Ed Magnin has been actively involved in the game industry since 1979. Earlier in his career he worked for some of the top game developers of their day - MicroProse, Cinemaware, Virgin Games, and Park Place Productions. In 1993, he founded Magnin & Associates and has focused on handheld games ever since. They have created over 30 games for iOS (with over a million App Store downloads). Most are also available for Android, Apple TV, Windows 10 PC and Xbox. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2021 Magnin & Associates. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Ed Magnin
Magnin & Associates
+1 972-378-4147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Girder and Panel Building Kit video preview