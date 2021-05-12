Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,632 in the last 365 days.

Texas Governor’s Mansion To Be Lit Blue In Honor Of National Police Week, Peace Officers Memorial Week

May 12, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Governor’s Mansion will be lit blue beginning tonight, May 12 through Saturday, May 15 in honor of National Police Week. Governor Abbott has also declared the week of May 9-15 as Peace Officers Memorial Week in Texas.

“The State of Texas is forever indebted to the law enforcement officers who boldly and bravely answer the call to serve and protect their fellow Texans across our state," said Governor Abbott. "This week, we are lighting the Governor's Mansion blue as a symbol of appreciation for the men and women of law enforcement. The police deserve our honor and respect, and I thank the courageous members law enforcement for their many sacrifices and for putting their lives on the line to keep us safe."



