VSP Royalton/ Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B201173

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Harvey

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 04-14-21 4:45 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 775 Harlow Road Royalton Vermont

ACCUSED: Edward Digby

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton Vermont

VICTIM: Vince Gross

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police arrested Edward Digby for Unlawful Trespass after he refused to leave the property owned by the victim Vince Gross. Digby was issued a Criminal Citation to appear in Windsor Superior Court on June 29, 2021 at 8:00 am to answer to the charge of Unlawful trespass.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 29, 2021

COURT:LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE (Not Available)

Corporal Mark Harvey

Vermont State Police – Royalton

2011 Vermont Route 107

Bethel, Vermont 05032

(802)234-9933 (Office)

(802) 234-6520 (Fax)

Email: mark.harvey@vermont.gov