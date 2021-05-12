VSP Royalton/ Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B201173
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Harvey
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 04-14-21 4:45 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: 775 Harlow Road Royalton Vermont
ACCUSED: Edward Digby
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton Vermont
VICTIM: Vince Gross
(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police arrested Edward Digby for Unlawful Trespass after he refused to leave the property owned by the victim Vince Gross. Digby was issued a Criminal Citation to appear in Windsor Superior Court on June 29, 2021 at 8:00 am to answer to the charge of Unlawful trespass.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: June 29, 2021
COURT:LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE (Not Available)
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Mark Harvey
Vermont State Police – Royalton
2011 Vermont Route 107
Bethel, Vermont 05032
(802)234-9933 (Office)
(802) 234-6520 (Fax)
Email: mark.harvey@vermont.gov