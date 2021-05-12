Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP Royalton/ Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B201173

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Corporal Mark Harvey                          

STATION:  VSP Royalton                   

CONTACT#: 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 04-14-21  4:45 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 775 Harlow Road Royalton Vermont

 

ACCUSED:  Edward Digby                                             

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton Vermont

 

VICTIM: Vince Gross

 

(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

AGE: 53

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

The Vermont State Police arrested Edward Digby for Unlawful Trespass after he refused to leave the property owned by the victim Vince Gross.  Digby was issued a Criminal Citation to appear in Windsor Superior Court on June 29, 2021 at 8:00 am to answer to the charge of Unlawful trespass.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 29, 2021           

COURT:LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE (Not Available)

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Corporal Mark Harvey

Vermont State Police – Royalton  

2011 Vermont Route 107

Bethel, Vermont 05032

(802)234-9933 (Office)

(802) 234-6520 (Fax)

Email: mark.harvey@vermont.gov

 

