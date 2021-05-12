Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Launches New Initiative Recognizing Frontline Law Enforcement Officers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is launching a new initiative through the Florida Attorney General’s Office recognizing the courageous and dangerous work of frontline law enforcement officers. Attorney General Moody created the new initiative, Thin Line Tribute, to recognize and thank frontline law enforcement officers for their selfless and dedicated service to the citizens of Florida.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am excited to launch Thin Line Tribute, a new initiative through my office designed to recognize the hard work and dedication of our brave frontline law enforcement officers. As the wife of a law enforcement officer, I know personally the amount of care and commitment that goes into this profession. As the dangers surrounding this job seem to increase by the day, I believe it is imperative that we show our law enforcement community just how thankful we are for their service .”

The launch of Thin Line Tribute comes on the heels of a devastating year for the law enforcement community as the COVID-19 pandemic and 2020 presented many challenges for brave men and women of law enforcement. In December of last year, Attorney General Moody issued a shocking report that officers killed in the line of duty nationwide more than doubled in 2020, compared to the previous year—totaling more than 360 officers lost at year's end.

Unfortunately, the beginning of the new year did not bring newfound peace and safety to those who wear the badge. While line-of-duty deaths are still on the rise, COVID-19 is no longer the main culprit. An increasing number of officer deaths in Florida are at the hands of violent attacks. Additionally, Florida is currently the deadliest state in the nation for felonious attacks against law enforcement officers this year.

In an effort to show appreciation and gratitude to the law enforcement officers who remain on the frontlines despite these harrowing statistics, Attorney General Moody launched Thin Line Tribute to give these officers the recognition they greatly deserve but might not otherwise receive.

Attorney General Moody launched the new initiative in her hometown of Plant City on Tuesday. Thursday, the Attorney General will be in Belleview to honor the frontline officers of the Belleview Police Department. The Thin Line Tribute will begin at 10:30 a.m. EDT at the Belleview Police Department.