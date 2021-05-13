Charles H. Nugent, Jr. is Named Super Lawyer for 16th Consecutive Year by SuperLawyers®

Recognized as a top-rated injury lawyer in Marlton, NJ, Charles H. Nugent, Jr. is respected for his outstanding service based on peer nominations and review.

I'm extremely gratified that Super Lawyers has chosen me as an example of exemplary service, and thrilled to continue my advocacy on behalf of people in need of help fighting for their legal rights.” — Charles H. Nugent, Jr.

MARLTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chuck H. Nugent, Jr., founding senior attorney of Nugent Law, has been named a Super Lawyer for the 16th-consecutive year by Super Lawyers®. A respected rating service of outstanding attorneys in more than 70 practice areas, Super Lawyers bases its ratings on independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations to assure recognition for the highest achieving legal professionals who can be hired and retained by the public. Lawyers on the list are from all 50 states and Washington D.C.

“I am honored to be named a Super Lawyer for the 16th-straight year,” says Nugent. “I feel this recognition reflects my passion for representing my worthy clients and the outstanding quality of the personal injury, workers’ compensation and criminal law cases that these clients have brought for me to champion.”

Nugent has remained on the Super Lawyers list for half of his 35-year career, a rare achievement. On Super Lawyers, he is recognized as a top-rated personal injury attorney in Marlton, NJ.

According to the Super Lawyers website, selection as one of the nation’s Super Lawyers “is limited to a small number of attorneys in each state. As one of the few attorneys to garner the distinction of Super Lawyers, Charles H. Nugent, Jr. has earned the respect of peers as one of the top-rated attorneys in the nation.”

According to Super Lawyers, selections are made annually, based on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel. Super Lawyers offers online resources as an aid for those looking for the best legal representation. Lawyers cannot nominate themselves or campaign for inclusion.

