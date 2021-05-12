There were 446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,632 in the last 365 days.
Trout Stockings Postponed Due to Fuel Shortages
May 12, 2021, 18:17 GMT
RALEIGH, N.C. (May 12, 2021) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced it will immediately postpone scheduled trout stockings due to the fuel shortages caused by the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline. Stockings will resume as soon as the fuel supply is back to normal capacity. Updates will be posted on the agency’s website at ncwildlife.org/trout and on its social media channels, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
May 12, 2021, 18:17 GMT
