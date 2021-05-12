Scientology Volunteer Ministers: Helping Make Mother's Day Special in These Challenging Times

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers arrive at the Mothers to Mothers Foundation with Mother’s Day gifts and bags of food for needy moms.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers arrive at the Mothers to Mothers Foundation with Mother’s Day gifts and bags of food for needy moms.

Their bright yellow van was filled with Mother’s Day gifts and bags of potatoes, onions and other durable food.

Their bright yellow van was filled with Mother’s Day gifts and bags of potatoes, onions and other durable food.

The Mother’s Day surprise was coordinated with the Mothers to Mothers Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping mothers and families in need.

The Mother’s Day surprise was coordinated with the Mothers to Mothers Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping mothers and families in need.

Working with the Mothers for Mothers Foundation, Scientology Volunteer Ministers donations help support 100 needy families.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Mother’s Day, Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Budapest wanted to do something special for mothers who are struggling to make ends meet.

They teamed up with Anyák az Anyákért Alapítvány, the Mothers to Mothers Foundation—a Budapest-based charity that helps needy single mothers and families of small children. The pandemic has made life harder for those already living near or below the poverty line, and the Volunteer Ministers wanted to surprise moms who would otherwise go without a Mother’s Day gift.

They created and brought 100 Mother’s Day gift packages to the Mothers to Mothers Foundation to present to mothers and mothers-to-be. They also delivered hygiene supplies and bags of potatoes and fresh onions to help families get through these challenging times.

And although the country is beginning to reopen after a third wave of COVID-19, the Volunteer Ministers’ prevention motto still holds true: “An ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure.” So they included hygiene supplies and educational booklets to be delivered to each family.

Next, they loaded their bright yellow van with 60 bags of long-lasting food and headed for the town of Ózd in Northern Hungary. There, the Volunteer Ministers are working with leaders of the Roma community to uplift the area. They also brought masks and rubber gloves and took part in the first of a series of monthly neighborhood cleanups.

Since the pandemic began, Hungarian Volunteer Ministers, in coordination with other nonprofits and community groups, have been dedicated to helping the country get through the pandemic safe and well.

Through their “Stay Well” campaign they have distributed thousands of educational booklets to local businesses and neighbors, health workers, police, ambulance drivers, nonprofit organizations and needy families.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Hungary headquarters is the Church of Scientology Budapest, whose new home was dedicated in 2016 by Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

For more information, visit the new interactive timeline on the Scientology website, 20/21: A Look Back & A Look Ahead at https://www.scientology.org/20-21/#

For more information, contact:

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Scientology Volunteer Ministers: Helping Make Mother's Day Special in These Challenging Times

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services, Natural Disasters, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Scientology Volunteer Ministers: Helping Make Mother's Day Special in These Challenging Times
Scientology Tools for Life Add a Special Touch to a Mother’s Day Festival in Kaohsiung
Dianetics: Celebrating More Than Seven Decades of Putting People in Control of Their Own Future
View All Stories From This Author