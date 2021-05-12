COVID-19 Daily Update 5-12-2021

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old male from Putnam County, a 91-year old female from Monongalia County, a 55-year old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year old male from Berkeley County, a 71-year old female from Marion County, an 84-year old male from Raleigh County, a 44-year old male from Mercer County, a 58-year old female from Mineral County, a 59-year old male from Ohio County, an 86-year old female from Wood County, a 40-year old male from Harrison County, an 80-year old male from Ohio County, an 88-year old female from Wetzel County, and a 97-year old male from Pendleton County.

“We offer our deepest condolences as our state grieves more losses,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for individuals ages 12 and older, all eligible West Virginians are encouraged to schedule an appointment with their physician, local pharmacy or through a vaccination clinic.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,434), Berkeley (12,375), Boone (2,035), Braxton (929), Brooke (2,196), Cabell (8,691), Calhoun (338), Clay (501), Doddridge (597), Fayette (3,438), Gilmer (854), Grant (1,278), Greenbrier (2,801), Hampshire (1,825), Hancock (2,804), Hardy (1,528), Harrison (5,724), Jackson (2,121), Jefferson (4,608), Kanawha (14,949), Lewis (1,195), Lincoln (1,472), Logan (3,123), Marion (4,442), Marshall (3,453), Mason (2,003), McDowell (1,568), Mercer (4,831), Mineral (2,856), Mingo (2,574), Monongalia (9,196), Monroe (1,135), Morgan (1,178), Nicholas (1,698), Ohio (4,211), Pendleton (702), Pleasants (882), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,872), Putnam (5,153), Raleigh (6,777), Randolph (2,601), Ritchie (707), Roane (632), Summers (821), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (527), Tyler (713), Upshur (1,870), Wayne (3,094), Webster (487), Wetzel (1,339), Wirt (425), Wood (7,767), Wyoming (1,994).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton County in this report.

Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information, including information on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marshall, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM– 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1623 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV