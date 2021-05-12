THE DCRO INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH THE KELLOGG SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT – LEADERSHIP, GOVERNANCE, AND RISK

David R. Koenig

Innovative program features world-class faculty emphasizing leadership in the boardroom and value creation through better board governance of risk-taking.

COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global non-profit focused on the advanced development of current and prospective board members, in collaboration with the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, announced today the offering of a one-of-a-kind program to develop advanced risk governance and leadership skills among current and aspiring board members.Faculty from the Kellogg School of Management - one of the world's top business schools – will combine their insights with lectures by, and case study interviews with, nearly 50 leading board members, c-suite executives, and published authors in a ten-week, multi-session board development program beginning August 11, 2021.The collaboration builds on the DCRO Institute Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members' Course on Risk™ with remote synchronous and in-person courses led by top Kellogg faculty, including Harry Kraemer, former CEO of Baxter International."We could not have found a better business school with which to collaborate on this program," said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute. "Their executive education team understands the innovations taking place in learning and leadership and are bringing their strengths full-force to this program," he continued.Graduates of the Leadership, Risk, and Governance program gain enhanced profiles for current and future directorships, integrating new leadership skills with a specialization in the governance of risk-taking."We are excited about our partnership with The DCRO Institute," commented Tom Turmell, Senior Director of Executive Education at the Kellogg School of Management. "Our collaboration resulted in a unique program that focuses on the application of important risk management tools, with an eye toward creating competitive differentiation and long-term business value."Kellogg faculty courses emphasize leadership among peers in the boardroom, in risk governance, and value creation. Their lectures are delivered via four interactive virtual sessions for candidates as they progress through The Board Members' Course on Risk™, and again in an intensive, one-day on-campus capstone session which completes the development program and fosters a strong network among course participants.This program is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. And the additional focus on leadership development brought forward by the Kellogg School of Management faculty makes this a must-attend program for top executives and board members.“We are delighted to be working with the DCRO Institute on this innovative program,” said Jim Woodrum, Clinical Professor at Kellogg. “Being a good Director requires a balanced understanding of risk, since risks cannot and should not be avoided, and this program should be of interest to both new and experienced Board members.”More information is available online at https://dcroi.org/kellogg . The deadline for applications to be received is July 8, 2021, although the course is expected to fill quickly. Sessions begin on August 10th and conclude on-campus in Evanston, IL, on October 11th, 2021.About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization's risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.About the Kellogg School of Management - Kellogg is a leading global business school with a vibrant community of faculty, staff, students and alumni who shape the practice of business and organizations around the world. Kellogg brings a blend of theory and practice to its rigorous academic experience, creating a dynamic research and learning environment. Additional information may be found at www.kellogg.northwestern.edu For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

