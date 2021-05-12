Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
First EU-Vietnam Joint Forum with Civil Society

Events Virtual meeting, 4 June 2021

Representatives from trade unions, business organisations, environmental groups and other civil society organisations are invited to the online public session of the joint forum under the Trade Agreement between the European Union and Vietnam.

Participants will have the chance to exchange views with one another, and with officials from the European Commission and from the Government of Vietnam, on matters related to the implementation of the Trade and Sustainable Development Chapter of the EU-Vietnam FTA.

 

Practical information

  • Date/time: 4 June 2021, 9.00 -11.00 (Brussels time) / 14.00 - 16.00 (Hanoi time)
  • Place: Virtual meeting (more information to follow)
  • Preliminary agenda
  • Registration: If you want to participate, please register. Prior registration is required and will close on Monday 31 May 2021 at 16:00 (Brussels time).

