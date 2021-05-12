Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Welcomes Garth Brooks' Return to Nebraska

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is coming to Lincoln, Nebraska. The concert will be Saturday, August 14th, 7:00 PM at Memorial Stadium.

“Mark your calendars for the concert of a lifetime, Nebraskans!” said Governor Ricketts. “We are thrilled to welcome Garth Brooks back to the Cornhusker State. Memorial Stadium is the perfect venue for this historic concert as everything gets back to normal here in the Good Life.”

Tickets will be on sale Friday, May 21st at 10:00 AM CDT. There are only three ways to purchase tickets: at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784, or through the Ticketmaster App on your phone.