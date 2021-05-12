Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,635 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Welcomes Garth Brooks' Return to Nebraska

Media Contacts: 

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Welcomes Garth Brooks' Return to Nebraska

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is coming to Lincoln, Nebraska.  The concert will be Saturday, August 14th, 7:00 PM at Memorial Stadium.

 

“Mark your calendars for the concert of a lifetime, Nebraskans!” said Governor Ricketts.  “We are thrilled to welcome Garth Brooks back to the Cornhusker State.  Memorial Stadium is the perfect venue for this historic concert as everything gets back to normal here in the Good Life.”

 

Tickets will be on sale Friday, May 21st at 10:00 AM CDT.  There are only three ways to purchase tickets: at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784, or through the Ticketmaster App on your phone.

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Welcomes Garth Brooks' Return to Nebraska

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.