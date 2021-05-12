Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,635 in the last 365 days.

Governor Signs 2021 Armed Forces Day Proclamation

Governor Signs 2021 Armed Forces Day Proclamation

May 12, 2021

TALLAHASSEEGov. Ron DeSantis has signed the annual Armed Forces Day in Florida Proclamation. The State of Florida is recognized as one of the most military and veteran friendly states in the nation, with 1.5 million veterans and more than 130,000 service members stationed in the Sunshine State. Armed Forces Day is an opportunity to thank our military men and women for the selfless sacrifices in defense of the priceless freedoms and liberties that our Nation holds dear.

# # #

You just read:

Governor Signs 2021 Armed Forces Day Proclamation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.