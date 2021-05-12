Energy Capital & Power Confirms High-level Sponsors for South Sudan Oil & Power 2021 Event

Energy Capital & Power (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) is excited to announce the confirmation of several high-profile sponsors for its South Sudan Oil & Power 2021 (SSOP) conference on 29-30 June 2021, in Juba; Event sponsors include Nilepet, DPOC, GPOC, SPOC, Petronas, CNPC, Atlas-Oranto, Centurion Law Group, Trinity Energy, Nile Petroleum Service Co., IPTEC and Stanbic Bank; ECP invites all international solution providers and investors to attend and participate in this transformative conference.

Energy Capital & Power (ECP, formerly Africa Oil & Power) is excited to announce the official confirmation of several high-profile sponsors for the fourth edition of its national energy conference, South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2021. Returning to Juba on 29-30 June 2021, and in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum, the Ministry of Energy and Dams, and the Ministry of Trade and Industry, SSOP 2021 will be held in a hybrid format, with international speakers and delegates participating online alongside the local in-person event.

Official event sponsors include Nilepet and its joint ventures as Host Sponsors; Dar Petroleum Operating Company, Greater Pioneer Operating Company, and Sudd Petroleum Operating Company, Petronas and CNPC as Lead Sponsors; Atlas-Oranto and Centurion Law Group as Gold Sponsors; and Trinity Energy, Nile Petroleum Service Co., IPTEC and Stanbic Bank. ECP extends its thanks to all sponsors and exhibitors for making this highly anticipated and valuable event possible.

“With immense resource potential, and against a backdrop of reformed political stability, South Sudan is well on its way to become an established regional energy producer. Our event partners pave the way for a successful conference in which critical investment and energy deals can be made to elevate South Sudan to economic prosperity,” states Kelly-Ann Mealia, Chairperson, ECP.

Under the theme #BuildtheNation, SSOP 2021 looks forward to welcoming ministers from Egypt, South Africa, Sudan, Djibouti, Kenya and Ethiopia, as well as other key international stakeholders.

SSOP 2021, being the first event in ECP’s 2021 calendar, will take place in partnership with the South Sudan authorities and Juba-based MedBlue Laboratories under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of all attendees. All in-person attendees will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test with sample taken within 72 hours of the event opening. International delegates will be permitted to use the tests they used to enter the country, provided they entered Juba airport no earlier than 28 June. Rapid test facilities will be available on-site for all delegates.

“With sponsorship confirmations by top energy companies and stakeholders, SSOP 2021 is able to unite industry leaders and international stakeholders in one, essential gathering. With significant infrastructure opportunities available in the energy, power, and transport sectors, South Sudan is seeking regional and international investment and collaboration. SSOP 2021 connects investors with opportunities, enabling the country to realize its developmental goals,” says James Chester, Senior Director, ECP.

Very limited space is still available for sponsors, exhibitors, speakers and delegates. Find out more at www.SSOP2021.com and contact James Chester, Senior Director, at james@energycapitalpower.com if you wish to participate.