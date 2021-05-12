Implantable Biomaterials Industry Trends Include 3D Printing In Manufacturing

Implantable Biomaterials Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Implantable Biomaterials Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TBRC’s biomaterial industry outlook shows that major companies in the implantable biomaterials market are implementing 3D printing of biomaterials in manufacturing. For instance, Evonik is producing 3D printable biomaterials for medical technology that are used for manufacturing medical implants with permanent body contact and temporary body contact line of bioresorbable filaments and powders. Implants with permanent body contact are based on Vestakeep Peek, and those with temporary body contact are based on Resomer.

Other implantable biomaterial industry trends involve mergers and acquisitions. In August 2019, Linden, a US-based healthcare private equity firm, acquired Collagen Matrix Inc for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to be an operating partner-driven strategy and highlights their ongoing focus on medical products, and contract and private label manufacturing in dental and orthopedic sectors. Collagen Matrix is a collagen-based medical developer and manufacturer of orthopedic biomaterials.

Major players in the implantable biomaterials market are Evonik Industries AG, Royal DSM, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Collagen Matrix, Corbion, BASF SE, Invibio Ltd., and Celanese Corporation. The countries with implantable biomaterials market shares covered in the report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The global implantable biomaterials market size is expected to grow from $103.9 billion in 2020 to $114.35 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The implantable biomaterials market is expected to reach $161.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

The implantable biomaterials market covered in this report is segmented by material into metallic, ceramic, polymers, natural, by application into dental, cardiovascular, ophthalmology, orthopedic, others, and by end-user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics.

