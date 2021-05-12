Digital Signature Industry Companies Integrate Blockchain Technology With Their Products

Digital Signature Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Digital Signature Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital signature solutions providing companies are integrating blockchain technology with the digital signature. The goal of integrating blockchain with a digital signature is to offer users the possibility to certify integrity and time stamp. For instance, DocuSign collaborated with Visa for the public prototypes of a blockchain-based smart contract. A blockchain-based smart contract turns the contract into a computer program and the internet-connected program monitors and triggers the relevant actions on the contract's terms.

Other digital signature trends include mergers and acquisitions. In May 2020, Visma, a Norway-based software consulting and developing company, acquired the digital signature and document management provider Zetech for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to add nearly 1,000 new customers and a million users across five countries and strengthen Visma's ability to provide resilient cloud solutions to Latin America.

Read More On The Global Digital Signature Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-signature-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

The global digital signature market size is expected to grow from $2.17 billion in 2020 to $2.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. The global pandemic of COVID-19 is preventing individuals from traveling and brought in many restrictive measures such as lockdown, suspended transport services, and the closure of other non-essential services to avoid being in close proximity with other individuals. Consequently, individuals, companies and businesses now wish to use electronic signatures as an alternative to the traditional wet-ink signatures when signing documents to continue to operate remotely. This strongly affects the electronic signatures market growth. The digital signature market is thus expected to reach $6.9 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 27%. The countries with e signature market shares covered in the report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the digital signature market are Adobe Systems, DocuSign Inc., Ascertia, Identrust, SIGNiX, Gemalto, Entrust Datacard Corporation, Kofax Limited (a Lexmark Company), and RPost Technologies.

The digital signature market covered in this report is segmented by offering into software, hardware, services. The digital signature market is also segmented by deployment into cloud, on-premises and by end-user into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecommunications, government, health care and life sciences, education, retail, real estate, others.

Digital Signature Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides digital signature market overview, forecast digital signature market size and growth for the whole market, digital signature market segments, and geographies, digital signature market trends, digital signature market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Digital Signature Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3234&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Blockchain Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Digital Payments Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-payments-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

Digital Health Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-health-global-market-report

IoT Security Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-security-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293