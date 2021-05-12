Paul Klemm Takes Ownership of ReHaul
The greatest thing we can teach others is how they bring value to their world.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Klemm, a high-level graduate from the Entrepreneur Mindset Program, purchased ReHaul Junk Removal from Jeff & Regina Glass.
— Jeff Glass
Jeff Glass is the founder, writer and instructor of entrepreneurial classes to youth and adults of Carson City for years, and now, as his students grow up, they are branching out to run businesses of their own.
One such student is Paul Klemm, the owner of Carson City’s ReHaul.
“ReHaul started as an effort to develop a student run business from the lessons of the entrepreneur program,” said Glass.
Glass used to work as the Executive Director of Entrepreneurship for the Hop & Mae Adams Foundation in Carson City, and began teaching classes on entrepreneurship to local youth and in the region, whether through the high school, University of Reno, Western Nevada College, Juvenile Detention Services, The Boys & Girls Club and more.
Together with his wife, Regina, they came up with the idea for a junk removal company called ReHaul or “Regina’s Hauling Company.”
The idea came to fruition with two plans of action: repurposing, recycling materials, and junk removal as a means of sourcing product and supplying jobs for students and graduates.
Glass and his wife ran the business for only 18 months with plans to move from Carson City, and they still wanted to continue their efforts with teaching young entrepreneurs how to run businesses.
Klemm was one of Glass’s students from his Entrepreneur Mindset Program — a 10 week course teaching life, job and business skills — who actually took and graduated his class twice. Stud.
Klemm approached Glass and said he wanted to invest in ReHaul. Now, Klemm is the owner of ReHaul at the age of 23.
“This is really applied education,” said Glass. “School is great, education is great, but traditional education stops at third base. Bringing it home, is teaching students HOW to apply teachings, by providing value and monetizing skills.”
“ReHaul is a homegrown, organic, Carson City-born junk removal business,” said Glass. The vision for ReHaul, he said, is for it to stay local but expand into regional areas like Smith Valley, Yerington, Reno, etc.
“I first took the class when I was 17,” said Klemm. “In my second year, I was also assisting in teaching. I was working full time at Jamba Juice and because of the lessons I learned through the level one course, I was able to become general manager of my store by the time I was 18.”
By 19, he was promoted to Franchise District General Manager, running three stores, and he credits it to Glass’s courses.
“Now with ReHaul, I really want to make it a Level Two classroom for students,” said Klemm.
Klemm also works as an instructor through Glass’s courses, working with students from the Boys & Girls Club, juvenile detention, the high school and more, and offers hands-on training of the lessons he teaches with ReHaul as the base.
“One of the goals with ReHaul is to supply jobs for young men and women so they can learn to become entrepreneurs themselves, and give them a sense of direction,” said Klemm.
“We call it ‘Beyond the Classroom,’” said Glass. “They get to learn inside the class, but now here’s a classroom continuance where they actually get to learn, basically like an internship, except they’re getting paid.”
"Students learn everything from hard labor to business skills to customer service skills, sales, client interactions, and beyond," said Glass.
“The baton passes, and now he becomes the teacher,” said Glass.
"As ReHaul expands", said Klemm, "employees will be sourced from the classroom as his own form of paying it forward."
“Recycling and repurposing is a need right now and it’s a growing need, especially with a new generation coming in,” said Klemm. “I believe ReHaul is going to grow, and I would also love to pass it on to a student who could continue the dream that was once just an idea in our class.”
Klemm and Glass share a vision for ReHaul to provide value to the communities of Northern Nevada. ReHaul is a platform to make positive changes within the marketplace and the junk removal industry.
“We also see ReHaul as an effective tool to reduce recidivism, which is the tendency for offenders to re-offend, in this case, juvenile offenders,” said Klemm.
“You’d be surprised by how little time you have to commit crimes when running a business with the right values, focused on serving others rather than just yourself,” said Glass. “Really, it’s about creating avenues for self-disciplined work ethic and giving people purpose.”
Paul Klemm resides in Carson City and runs ReHaul part-time. He decided his calling was to return as a counselor in the Juvenile Justice Department.
Jeff Glass is the founder, Chief Branding Officer of Alpha Media Group based in Dallas, Texas. Alpha Media Group is a branding and marketing agency for blue collar companies and real estate agencies in the United States, Canada and Europe.
This Press Release is dedicated to the memory of Mayor Bob Crowell, "The Millennial Falcon" of Carson City. His vision for the Capital and entrepreneurship lives on from his mentorship and patriotic dedication, from serving the country to serving the city. Thousands have now benefited from the faith and investment he put into helping launch the Entrepreneur Mindset Program.
May the "Force of Awesomeness" and rewards of hard work be with all of you.
