Military.Finance Launches a New Cryptocurrency Token Dedicated To Helping Veterans
Military.Finance is a new blockchain platform that allows users to earn passive income and help veterans and veterans organizations.ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military.Finance, a new cryptocurrency platform dedicated to helping veterans has just announced a presale of their $MIL token. $MIL is a new cryptocurrency token that allows holders to earn passive income while also supporting donations to veterans’ charities in the U.S. The token creates income for users through a 5% transaction tax. This tax is applied to buying and selling transactions, allowing holders to earn every time someone purchases using the token. The platform will sell 1 trillion tokens, and .75% will go directly to donations helping veterans.
Military.Finance is a decentralized project, powered by the efforts of their community. Their token works using the Binance blockchain ecosystem to support transactions and the value of the currency. The project is focused on helping military veterans and charities and will begin donating in their first stage of development. Other stages of the platform’s development will include connecting with users on Discord and other platforms audits by major services like Certik and Solidity, and partnerships with veterans’ organizations.
“Using Military.Finance, users can earn passive income by holding tokens, and make the world a better place at the same time,” said founder Don Dahl. “We are using cryptocurrency to go beyond monetary value—to help others and save lives.”
Military.Finance’s new platform is exploring the intersection of cryptocurrency and charity. The platform is continuing to grow and expand its market and community.
More information on Military.Finance and the $MIL presale can be found on the Military.Finance website.
Don Dahl
Military.Finance
+1 703-496-9425
info@Military.finance