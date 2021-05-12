Youth for Human Rights empowers students with knowledge - a potent weapon against abuse and injustice
The Youth for Human Rights curriculum is based on the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights which is recognized as the international standard of human rights. It is provided free to educators and includes booklets, videos and posters on each of the 30 human rights.
As awareness of human rights abuses increases, the need to comprehensively educate youth on what human rights are is more important than ever.
These materials are a practical guide for any person working in human rights. They are simple, easy and suitable for any age or literary level, so that anyone can understand them.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Almost daily we hear about violations of human rights across the globe. In the US, issues range from cyber bullying to policing issues to mass shootings.
One group is working to counteract these violent trends by using education to create a culture of human rights - one student at a time, free of charge.
Some may consider that human rights education is dull and legal in nature. Youth for Human Rights International brings human rights to life by providing teachers, leaders of groups, and organizations with an entire curriculum that includes easy-to-understand booklets, interactive videos and lesson plans based on the international standard for human rights, the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
One organization, the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR), has been using the Youth for Human Rights educational materials to train a generation of “human rights consultants” who can help others navigate human rights concerns in their work places, schools and groups. More than 1,500 individuals have graduated in just the past four months and have been provided with the educational tools and curriculum necessary to educate others.
“It is always hard to explain legal terms in international human rights law,” said international specialist on human rights law and founder of USIDHR, Ms. Isabelle Vladoiu. “These materials are a practical guide for any person working in human rights. They are simple, easy and suitable for any age or literary level, so that anyone can understand them.”
Indeed, one student who attended USIDHR’s training commented at the end of a seminar, “I am learning about rights I never knew I had! These are rights I now know about and can fight to protect.”
Everyone from preteens to seniors, educators and parents, managers and workers – anyone wanting to learn more about human rights – can benefit from the Youth for Human Rights materials.
Groups such as USIDHR around the world use the Youth for Human Rights educational materials in their own seminars. Youth for Human Rights International has local chapters in major cities, such as Youth for Human Rights Washington, DC, which teaches youth their rights through human rights pop-up exhibits, art contests and panel discussions on human rights issues. Youth for Human Rights DC will hold a human rights concert on July 4th in celebration of Youth for Human Rights International’s 20th anniversary.
