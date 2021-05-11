Waterbury- Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A301748
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/10/2021 2150 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Main Street Waterbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Brandon Belansky
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/10/2021 Troopers responded to a family fight in Waterbury where Brandon
Belansky had threatened an intimate partner with a knife. An investigation
revealed Belansky had placed the victim in fear of serious bodily harm.
Belansky was taken into custody and brought to the Middlesex State Police
Barracks for processing. He was ordered to appear in VT Superior Court, Washington Circuit on 5/11/2021 for the offense of Domestic Assault.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/11/2021 / 0830 hrs
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.