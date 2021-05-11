Waterbury- Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301748

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/10/2021 2150 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Main Street Waterbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Brandon Belansky

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/10/2021 Troopers responded to a family fight in Waterbury where Brandon

Belansky had threatened an intimate partner with a knife. An investigation

revealed Belansky had placed the victim in fear of serious bodily harm.

Belansky was taken into custody and brought to the Middlesex State Police

Barracks for processing. He was ordered to appear in VT Superior Court, Washington Circuit on 5/11/2021 for the offense of Domestic Assault.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/11/2021 / 0830 hrs

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.