Diet ID to be offered as part of AdventHealth project to improve health, lower costs for diabetes patients

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA, USA, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdventHealth is offering Diet ID as part of a project evaluating how patients respond to lifestyle modification programs and the resulting impact on health care costs. Family medicine practitioners, in partnership with the Diabetes Institute at AdventHealth Orlando, will use Diet ID to measure and manage their patients’ diet quality and help them set achievable health goals.

The project, known as the “PlantWise Film Challenge,” is led by Dr. George Guthrie, previous president of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. Guthrie has helped lead the development of lifestyle-change programs impacting thousands of lives.

“We’re excited about potential benefits of Diet ID for our patients. This tool makes it possible for health care providers to get an accurate picture of a patient’s diet, and allows effective and appropriate lifestyle guidance to be given during clinical interactions. The electronic coaching is an added motivational bonus,” Guthrie said.

The project, which will include 600 participants, will focus on decreasing the cost of care for diabetic patients while improving health outcomes. Participants will watch a video on the benefits of a plant-based diet, then take the Diet ID assessment and set goals for diet improvement, which takes as little as one minute. The partnership provides AdventHealth with a scientifically validated tool for assessing and tracking changes in diet over time.

Dr. David Katz, Diet ID CEO and founder, commented, “Diet related chronic disease is the number one cause of preventable death in the U.S., and Diet ID offers a long overdue solution to help measure and manage it. We’re thrilled to partner with AdventHealth to boost the health outcomes of this vulnerable population.”

AdventHealth will begin their deployment of Diet ID in Winter Park in May 2021.

About Diet ID

Diet ID, a digital health company, provides the fastest way to effectively measure and manage diet quality in clinical and non-clinical settings. The company offers innovative tools that allow patients to assess and improve their diet using an effortless image-based experience. Founded by Dr. David Katz, former President of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, Diet ID is making it possible to treat diet as a vital sign. https://dietid.com