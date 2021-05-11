Craig Stender Arizona: Leader and Implementer
Craig Stender Arizona: Leader and ImplementerPHOENIX, AZ, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craig Stender Arizona went to the University of Arizona, where he received his bachelor's degree in 1989. When he was there, he was involved in various activities, including being the student body president, the Bobcats, and Chain Gang. He was also a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He attended Arizona State University and earned an MBA in 2003. He worked at a government information technology agency from 1999 to 2001. He was a deputy director and then a director in the two years following. From 2003 to 2012, he was a project manager at the Arizona Secretary of State's office. He served as the assistant Project Director for ADOT from 2014 to 2015.
Craig Stender Arizona now resides in the greater Phoenix, Arizona area. He has shared various insights on important issues.
For example, Craig Stender Arizona has talked about benefits of automated voter registration during the COVID-19 pandemic. During a pandemic, there are many challenges that come with organizing voter registration. Election boards all over the United States are struggling during this time to create and implement policies that will keep people safe and preserve the integrity of voting. Craig Stender, who is the former assistant Project Director for the Arizona Department of Transportation, talks about the importance of automated processes, such as allowing voters to register online or at the Department of Motor Vehicles. He believes that election boards should be working with technological infrastructures that are already established in order to get things started as quickly as possible. Himself, he participated in the inception of an online voter registration system that utilized the existing technology that the Department of Motor Vehicles had to offer. The developers of this infrastructure were able to put together a secure system of online identity verification that was very useful. Craig Stender's team was able to expand the system to allow online voter registration in 2003. He increased the security and efficiency of the registration process using efficient scaling. There have been many benefits that have come from automated voter registration in Arizona, including decreased expenditures. Reduced amount of paper applications, decreased costs of postage, and less printing have all contributed to the decreases. In addition, election security is increased with automation.
Craig Stender Arizona also discusses the benefits of a VPN, or virtual private network. According to him, it will allow people to have access to networks that are private using a public connection while staying anonymous and keeping your data safe as well. It plays the role of masking your IP address in order to allow your data to remain secure. Your connection will be encrypted, and you will have the most privacy possible. This was also a great way to provide connections to Arizona Motor Vehicle employees. There are many employees who live outside the metro area of Phoenix who do not have access to these dedicated connections, however, and they may have to pay an additional amount to connect to the ADOT network. Craig Stender was the CIO of the Information Technology Group at the ADOT, and he piloted the use of VPN with employees who needed remote access, as well as third parties. He stated that the records that were contained at Arizona Motor Vehicle were sensitive and needed to be handled carefully. The pilot test was meant to test equipment that was already owned by the company, and it was very successful. There were 72 people who were able to use VPN for remote access, and this resulted in many effective and secure transactions, allowing the company to become confident that VPN access should deployed fully.
