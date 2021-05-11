REOCITO CAPITAL INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reocito Capital Inc. (the “Company”) is announcing that, Sean F. Budnik has resigned as director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Tasso Baras has resigned from his position as a director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Budnik and Mr. Baras for their valuable contributions, and further wishes them every success in their future endeavors.
The Company is pleased to announce that Michael Lerner, Harvey McKenzie and Balu Gopalakrishnan have been appointed to serve as directors of the Company. In addition to his appointment as a director of the Company, Mr. Lerner has also been appointed as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Lerner brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the natural resources market, starting from his position as an institutional trader at CIBC and Wellington West, and then as a professional trader and financier focused on junior mining stocks at Dominick and Dominick. Since 2012, Mr. Lerner has become increasingly involved in the operations of junior mining companies as an officer or director of publicly-listed companies, including Happy Creek Minerals, Jiminex Inc., Fairmont Resources Inc. and Navasota Resources, where he has helped to rehabilitate and reinvigorate said companies.
Mr. Gopalakrishnan is a Chartered Accountant with significant public company experience, including more than six years with XCEED Mortgage Corporation, where he gained significant experience preparing the company’s annual and quarterly consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for quarterly and annual regulatory filings, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Mr. McKenzie is a Chartered Accountant with more than 35 years’ accounting experience, including seven years with an international public accounting firm. He is currently the CFO and Corporate Secretary of Anconia Resources Corp. and Eurotin Inc. and as a Director and the CFO of Manor Global Inc. Over the past ten years, Mr. McKenzie has served as CFO of several publicly-listed Canadian exploration, development and producing mining companies. His experience in working with public companies spans companies listed the TSX, TSXV and AIM, giving him a solid grasp of global reporting standards, IFRS and consolidation of reporting for worldwide entities. Mr. McKenzie holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Toronto.
Additional Information
For additional information on the Company:
Reocito Capital Inc.
1002, rue Sherbrooke Ouest,
28e Étage
Montréal, Québec, H3A 3L6
Attention: Michael Lerner
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
T: 416.710.4906
E: mlerner10@gmail.com
