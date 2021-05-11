Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts, Fellow Governors Call for Action on the Southern Border

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts joined fellow Governors to call on the Biden-Harris Administration to take action to enforce the nation’s immigration laws and to strengthen the country’s southern border.

 

“This Administration has enticed a rush of migrants to our border and incentivized an influx of illegal crossings by using irresponsible rhetoric and reversing a slew of policies—from halting border wall construction to eliminating asylum agreements to refusing to enforce immigration laws,” wrote the Governors.  “Even officials of our neighbor, Mexico, reportedly conveyed concerns that the shift in U.S. policy is stoking illegal immigration and creating business for organized crime.”

 

Read the full letter by clicking here.

