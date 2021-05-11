ChefGiant’s Tonglite: The Ultimate Tool for Every Pitmaster

The innovative BBQ tool is ideal for chefs of all levels and ages.

MONTGOMERY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChefGiant is pleased to announce its signature BBQ grill spatula and tongs with LED light, the Tonglite , is still the ultimate tool for every pitmaster.ChefGiant is an innovative kitchenware company based in New York. The company prides itself on its ability to create, innovate, modify, and optimize a wide variety of kitchenware for both home and commercial use. On its popular website, ChefGiant sells an extensive collection of functional kitchenware designed to support a modern and stylish lifestyle.The company’s most trending tool to date, the Tonglite, is an innovative combination of BBQ grill tongs and spatula with an integrated LED flashlight. This 6-in-1 grill utensil set is made of heavy-duty stainless steel, making it the ultimate tool for camping, barbecuing, and other forms of cooking.“When we began the process of coming up with new ideas to innovate traditional BBQ tongs, we knew we had to come up with something that has never been done before,” says founder of ChefGiant, Abraham Hirsch. “As such, we came up with an extra-long retractable tongs and spatula design to make every grilling experience smooth and easy. Instead of stopping the design features there, however, we also added a convenient built-in flashlight to support nighttime use because, as seasoned BBQers know, grilling in the dark isn’t always easy.”The Tonglite boasts an impressive list of features and benefits for the aspiring and professional chef, including:• 6-in-1 tools design: tongs, spatula, serrated knife, bottle opener, grill scraper, and LED flashlight• 18” in length• Heavy-duty ergonomic design with exceptional non-slip grip and wide spatula• Fiber-reinforced nylon handles• Made of 430 stainless steel• Easy deconstruction for quick cleanup• Dishwasher safe.“It doesn't matter if you are a pit boss or if you just purchased your first charcoal grill,” Hirsch states. “Our ultimate all-purpose flashlight grill spatula is the ideal gift to anyone who loves a good BBQ.”For more information about ChefGiant, please visit https://chefgiant.com/ About ChefGiantBased in New York, ChefGiant is one of the most trending kitchenware companies in the country. The company is managed by a team of bold, creative, passionate, and dynamic giants who believe that anything can be accomplished with enough hard work and dedication. The team never turns away an opportunity to innovate an existing product to meet the ever-changing demands of consumers.