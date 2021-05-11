Entrepreneur and CEO Danny Bibi is the Subject of an In-Depth Online Interview

The founder and president of AdMedia sits down for a discussion about the workplace culture of his online advertising company and how it stays competitive.

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , May 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is with great enthusiasm that Danny Bibi, founder and president of the Los Angeles, California-based online advertising company AdMedia, announces that he is the subject of an in-depth interview . The interview, which was conducted by an online periodical concentrating on matters of digital media and entrepreneurship, is now live.At the interview’s outset, Danny explains that the biggest challenge in running AdMedia is offsetting the prevailing mindset that effective online advertising is totally owned by two or three gigantic tech companies. “It’s really not that way,” he asserts. “The idea that quality inventory is not available outside the major players is completely false. In fact, most of the time it’s actually the complete opposite. We’re constantly outperforming Google, and we’re outperforming Bing constantly.”Just the same, Danny Bibi is not willing to put his company’s success ahead of the mental health and welfare of his employees. Later in the interview, addressing the issue of how work/life balance is maintained at AdMedia, he answers by pointing to its policy of half days on Fridays and its open-minded attitude toward working remotely. “There’s definitely a huge focus on work/life balance at AdMedia. My personal belief is if you can get 50% work and 50% home life, then you’re in good shape,” he says, adding, “(t)hat’s been our formula and it’s worked really well.”Those wishing to learn more about AdMedia are encouraged to visit the company’s official website , while those curious to learn more about Danny Bibi as an individual or to read the full text of his interview can visit his personal website About AdMedia:Danny Bibi is the founder and president of AdMedia, a performance-based advertising network company that helps clients to scale their business and their voice online. AdMedia owns and operates about 150 websites within their network. The California-based company has also created more than 40 different web traffic products, including contextual.com, a product that creates text ads that compete with Google Adsense, and intextual.com, a product that connects advertisers directly with consumers and studies consumer responses. It also constructs mobile advertising products that show ads based on each individual user’s location. AdMedia specializes in creating effective, wide-reaching advertising campaigns without being dependent on Facebook or Google Ads. The company uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide the best possible returns on advertisement to their clients.