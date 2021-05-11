Waddington's Major Inuit Art Auction - May 8 to 13, 2021
JOHN TIKTAK, R.C.A. (1916-1981), Rankin Inlet / Kangiqliniq, MOTHER AND CHILD, stone, signed in syllabics, ca.1980
JOHNNY INUKPUK, R.C.A. (1911-2007), Port Harrison / Inukjuak 'GIRL UNCOVERS A HIBERNATING BEAR', stone, signed in syllabics, disc number inscribed, ca. 1970
Canada's Leading Authority on Inuit Art at Auction: Establishing Records Since 1978TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our major Spring 2021 auction of Inuit Art features classic sculpture from the 1950s, experimental prints from the early 1960s from the Cape Dorset print shop (Kinngait), and compelling contemporary works.
Highlights include a unique double-sided Judas Ullulaq sculpture, works on cloth by Marion Tuu’luq and Irene Avaalaaqiaq, and a collection of graphics by Jessie Oonark. Also of note are two mother and child sculptures; one by John Tiktak and another by an unattributed Sanikiluaq artist. Other notable artists include Kenojuak Ashevak, Joe Talirunili, Johnny Inukpuk, and Karoo Ashevak.
JOHN TIKTAK, R.C.A. (1916-1981), Rankin Inlet / Kangiqliniq
MOTHER AND CHILD
stone, signed in syllabics, ca.1980
11.75 x 9 x 4 in — 29.8 x 22.9 x 10.2 cm
Estimate $25,000-$35,000
Mothers with their children was a subject of fascination to Tiktak. While in some versions, the subjects can seem strained or overburdened, this iteration is wonderfully serene. The child tilts his face up as if to catch the light, or to observe a passing bird. Tiktak’s style is well-noted for its minimalism, rooted as it was in the hardness of the available stone, which limited the artist’s ability to capture detail. Yet there is something facile in this characterization, as if it was the stone itself that produced genius, rather than the artist who harnessed it.
UNIDENTIFIED, Belcher Islands / Sanikiluaq
MOTHER AND CHILD WITH FISH AND ULU, ca.1954
stone, ivory, soap inlay,
6.5 x 5 x 2.25 in — 16.5 x 12.7 x 5.7 cm
Estimate $5,000-$6,000
This stunning early work by an unidentified Sanikiluaq artist is characteristic of the integral role of the mother in Inuit families and community. Frequently reflected in Inuit art, mothers are often depicted with their children in their arms or hoods (amauti) during the course of their everyday activities. While traditional in nature, the multi-tasking mother or maternal head of the family, continues to be a central figure.
KENOJUAK ASHEVAK, C.C., R.C.A. (1927-2013), Cape Dorset / Kinngait
VISION OF AUTUMN, 1960
stonecut, 43/50
19 x 24 in — 48.3 x 61 cm
Estimate $8,000-$12,000
While best known for her most celebrated print, 'The Enchanted Owl', Kenojuak’s other works featured in the 1960 Cape Dorset print collection, like 'Vision of Autumn', were also standout indicators of her talent. The silhouetted image, mingling human and animal shapes is printed on coloured rolled ink backgrounds, based on a graphite pencil drawing.
