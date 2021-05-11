Solatube International Partners with ClimateStudio
EINPresswire.com/ -- Solatube International Inc., the worldwide leading manufacturer and marketer of Tubular Daylighting Devices (TDDs), has announced its partnership with Solemma’s flagship software, ClimateStudio.
ClimateStudio is the fastest and most accurate environmental performance analysis software for the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) sector. Its simulation workflows help designers and consultants optimize buildings for energy efficiency, daylight access, electric lighting performance, visual and thermal comfort and other measures of occupant health.
With the new Solatube integration, ClimateStudio can now simulate the performance of Solatube products using a customized version of Radiance, a validated reverse light ray tracing engine. This innovation makes it possible to place Solatube TDDs in existing 3D architectural models and extract LEED Daylight Credit reports, which are submissible to the USGBC.
“With the integration of Solatube’s advanced optical Daylighting Systems into the remarkable ClimateStudio analysis tool, design professionals can quickly and easily model the benefits of using Solatube Tubular Daylighting Devices to capture, transfer and deliver controlled daylight to artfully illuminate nearly any interior space. Now architects, engineers and construction professionals are able to quickly evaluate and refine effective daylighting solutions that provide outstanding, and groundbreaking annual daylighting performance for energy-savings and occupant health and wellbeing,” said Neall Digert, Ph.D., MIES, vice president, Solatube International, Inc.
Cost-effective, energy-efficient and eco-friendly, a Solatube TDD harvests daylight at the rooftop, transfers it down a highly reflective tube and distributes it evenly into an interior space through a diffuser at the ceiling — on both sunny and cloudy days — with virtually no maintenance. Solatube is proud to offer the highest Light Transfer Efficiency (LTE), the most consistent Color Temperature Maintenance (CTM) and the best light-to-solar heat gain ratio of any daylighting system on the market.
The first Solatube product was sold in 1991 and today more than 2 million people have improved their homes with Solatube TDDs, and millions more have enjoyed the benefits at department stores, schools, hotels, hospitals, grocery stores, offices and athletic facilities. Well-known Fortune 500 brands have enhanced their customers’ experiences while reducing their corporate energy costs by incorporating Solatube products into their stores, offices and facilities.
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc., widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator, has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) for all types of residential and commercial applications and residential energy-efficient home ventilation systems. Solatube continues to innovate with groundbreaking products that increase energy efficiency and light output and were among the first innovations to receive the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label by The Solar Impulse Foundation, recognizing all the effort and innovative developments it has made to become a recognized energy-efficient solution. Solatube is currently celebrating its 30th Anniversary. For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com
About Solemma LLC
Solemma LLC makes software for designing high-performance buildings. Its flagship software, ClimateStudio, delivers accurate daylight, glare and conceptual energy analysis at unprecedented speed, enabling better design outcomes and faster project delivery. Since its founding in 2011 at Harvard’s Graduate School of Design, Solemma has bridged academic research, education, and practice. Its collaboration with key industry partners in architecture, engineering, and product manufacturing has advanced circadian lighting design, dynamic facade assessment, and the deployment of innovative building technologies. Visit www.solemma.com for more information.
Beth McRae
